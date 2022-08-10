The Global Women's Health Market to Surge at a CAGR of 7.33% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The women's health market is expected to prosper as a result of factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, an increase in menstrual disorders and infertility issues in women, and a growing emphasis on improving the safety, affordability, and usability of women's health products. Moreover, this is expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the women's health market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Women's Health Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, women's health market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key women's health companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Women's Health Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global women's health market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global women's health market during the forecast period. Leading women's health companies such as AbbVie Inc., Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Agile Therapeutics®, Willow Innovations, Inc., Pfizer Inc., LUPIN, AstraZeneca, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Renovia Inc., Hologic, Inc, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Danaher, The Feminina Group Inc., Chiaro Technology Ltd., Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, AceWin Co., Ltd., Pigeon Corporation , and several others are currently dominating women's health market.

, and several others are currently dominating women's health market. In October 2021 , Eli Lilly and Company's received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new drug named Verzenio® (abemaciclib). It is the first and only CDK4/6 Inhibitor for women with HR+ HER2- which are at high risk for breast cancer development.

received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new drug named Verzenio® (abemaciclib). It is the first and only CDK4/6 Inhibitor for women with HR+ HER2- which are at high risk for breast cancer development. In June 2021 , Organon was launched as a New Women's Health Company, formed through a spinoff from Merck.

was launched as a New Women's Health Company, formed through a spinoff from Merck. In May 2021 , Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for MYFEMBREE®, which is the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the women's health devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Women's Health Market Report

Women's Health

The word "women's health" refers to the procedures, drugs, and surgical aids utilized to address the various diseases that plague this population. These diseases include urology, nutrition, oncology, reproduction, menopause, and other medical disciplines. The purpose of women's health is to improve women's general health and disease management. Many governments are increasing their efforts to create awareness about women's health. Some organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are implementing new safety programs to enhance women's health.

Women's Health Market Insights

North America is predicted to lead the global women's health market in revenue generation among all regions. This can be attributed to the region's large female population, an increase in age-related health difficulties, high consumer awareness of disease diagnosis and treatment, and a very potent market in terms of product development and launches, with the existence of important market competitors, among other factors.

Furthermore, the many programs operated by government organizations to educate and inform women about various health issues are a driving element in the women's health market in the United States. The Office on Women's Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is in charge of various activities and initiatives to educate women about various health issues and policies. As a result, the presence of a large female population, together with the government's increased emphasis on teaching women about their health, would drive demand for women's health products in North America.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the women's health diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the report Women's Health Therapeutics Market

Women's Health Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as breast cancer, endometriosis, and others, increased understanding of birth control methods, and an increase in age-related fertility loss cases, among other things, are major drivers for the women's health market. Another important driver for the women's health product market is the rise in infertility and pregnancy difficulties among the global female population.Furthermore, the ongoing product development to improve women's health around the world is also driving the growth of the women's health market. Moreover, women's increased awareness of birth control techniques is another prominent factor fueling the women's health sector.

However, adverse effects connected with contraception and menstrual hygiene products, as well as social stigma associated with reproductive health, particularly among unmarried women, may function as a major impediment to the expansion of the women's health market.

Additionally, the women's health market saw a brief period of restraint as a result of the deployment of lockdown as necessary measures to reduce the COVID-19 virus spread. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a huge overhaul of hospital services. During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries divided medical treatments depending on the necessity for urgent medical care in order to expedite the workflow, and other medical procedures considered elective were suspended. The diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer and other chronic diseases, fertility and pregnancy testing, and other examinations were all halted, impacting the women's health market. However, the restart of operations across industries, including the healthcare sector, has been encouraging for the women's health market, which is predicted to rise during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Get a sneak peek of the women's health devices market @ Women's Health Market Trends

Scope of the Women's Health Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019 – 2027

2019 2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type:

Market Segmentation By Application: Telepathology, Telecardiology, Teleradiology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, and Other Services

Telepathology, Telecardiology, Teleradiology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, and Other Services Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Key Women's Health Companies: AbbVie Inc., Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Agile Therapeutics®, Willow Innovations, Inc., Pfizer Inc., LUPIN, AstraZeneca, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Renovia Inc., Hologic, Inc, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Danaher, The Feminina Group Inc., Chiaro Technology Ltd., Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, AceWin Co., Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, among others

AbbVie Inc., Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Agile Therapeutics®, Willow Innovations, Inc., Pfizer Inc., LUPIN, AstraZeneca, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Renovia Inc., Hologic, Inc, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Danaher, The Feminina Group Inc., Chiaro Technology Ltd., Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, AceWin Co., Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The women's health market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% to reach USD 43.76 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the women's health market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Women's Health Pharmaceutical Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Women's Health Market 7 Women's Health Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the women's health devices market will grow by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Top Pharmaceutical Companies in Women's Health Market

Related Reports

Breast Pumps Market

Breast Pumps - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of breast pumps and the historical and forecasted breast pumps market trends, globally, which comprises North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer Market

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and key companies including Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co, Odonate Therapeutics, Radius Pharmaceuticals, Immunomedics, and many others.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key companies including Merck, Roche, CytoDyn, Infinity, Treadwell Therapeutics, and many more.

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer Market

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and key companies including Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Odonate Therapeutics, Radius Pharmaceuticals, Immunomedics, and many others.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast–2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer epidemiology trends.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer Epidemiology

Inflammatory Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted inflammatory breast cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Browse through our blog section to know more about FemTech Healthcare Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP