NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wrapping Machine Market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. In the packaging field, wrapping covers a wide range of device forms and designs using plastic film, paper and foil made from aluminum. Every material is wrapped and sealed around the products. Wrapping machines can partially cover or fully enclose a material using the number of operations of folding and sealing. The wrapping machine helps to ensure protection from damage, moisture, and dust and improvises its protection. The wrapping machines with an activated PLC control improve the speed of the entire packaging process, thereby increasing efficiency and effectiveness.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826099/?utm_source=PRN



Automatic wrapping machine is capable of wrapping a complete pallet without the need for lifting machines. Due to high demand for packaged goods and safe transport of items, the wrapping machine market is expected to accelerate in the near future. Wrapping machines are available in automatic and semi-automatic models featuring various technologies like control panels, in-built lifting, etc. Product wrapping is witnessing substantial growth in the packaging industry, leading to an increase in the demand for wrapping machines. The wrapping machines market with automated processing is expected to escalate. Wrapping machines are favored by manufacturers who concentrate on the specific solutions.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Stretch Wrapping Machine, Shrink Wrapping Machine and Others. Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Semi-Automatic Wrapping Machine and Automatic Wrapping Machine. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food Industry, Beverages Industry, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In the forecast period, the North America market is expected to develop at the highest CAGR. Factors such as advances in technology, conducive government policies, and infrastructural developments that offer strong channels of distribution are likely to trigger regional growth. In 2018, Europe had the second-largest share of revenue in the wrapping machine market. Russia held a dominating share in the market's overall revenue. Growing demand for on-the-go food products is expected to favor the market in Russia, especially when combined with rising household income and rapid urbanization.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IMA Group, Duravant LLC, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Lantech LLC, ProMach, Inc., Maillis Group S.A. (H.I.G. Capital LLC), Robert Reiser & Co., Inc., Aetna Group S.p.A., Atlanta Stretch SpA and American Packaging Machinery, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Wrapping Machine Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2019: Duravant acquired Motion06 in order to develop machines and components for conveyor systems.



May-2019: Aetna acquired Ocme and Robopac for extending its range of packaging and logistics technologies.



Dec-2018: Duravant took over Wulftec International to accelerate its end-to-end portfolio of packaging solutions and extend its automation capabilities.



Sep-2018: ProMach took over FLtecnics in order to strengthen its flexible packaging product line.



Jan-2018: Duravant announced acquisition of Ohlson Packaging, which helped the company to extend its portfolio of automatic and semi-automatic machines.



Jul-2017: IMA acquired 60% shares of Eurosicma, a producer and marketer of automatic machines and systems for horizontal packaging to enhance its portfolio.



May-2017: Arpac, a subsidiary of Duravant, took over Extreme Packaging Machinery in order to improve the technology position of shrink wrap machines.



Feb-2017: IMA took over 70% stakes in MAI S.A., a company which is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of machines for the packaging of tea and herbs in filter bag. The acquisition aimed at strengthening its range of products in machinery sector.



Nov-2016: Duravant acquired Arpac to introduce a complete line of packaging solutions in the market.



May-2016: ProMach announced the acquisition of NJM Packaging to strengthen its pharmaceuticals and contract packaging portfolio.



Jun-2015: Duravant announced that it has acquired Mespack, a flexible packaging equipmnet manufacturing company that helps in broadening the portfolio of Duravant.



May-2015: IMA Dairy & Food announced the acquisition of OYSTAR Group that accelerated its food packaging product range.



Product Launches:



Aug-2016: Lantech announced the launch of ProfitPack, a packaging system. The system comprises of Lantech's trusted case erector and sealer connected by a hand packing station in U.S. to create collaborative packaging system.



Oct-2016: ProMach launched its new Shrink Systems Group, a new single source for delivering robust, high speed, and innovative shrink wrap, and bundling machines.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Stretch Wrapping Machine



• Shrink Wrapping Machine



• Others



By Mode of Operation



• Semi-Automatic Wrapping Machine



• Automatic Wrapping Machine



By Application



• Food Industry



• Beverages Industry



• Personal Care



• Pharmaceuticals



• Chemicals



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IMA Group



• Duravant LLC



• BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG



• Lantech LLC



• ProMach, Inc.



• Maillis Group S.A. (H.I.G. Capital LLC)



• Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.



• Aetna Group S.p.A.



• Atlanta Stretch SpA



• American Packaging Machinery, Inc.



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



