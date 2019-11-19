The global writing and marking instruments market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market: About this market

This writing and marking instruments market analysis considers sales from pens, markers and highlighters, pencils, coloring and writing instruments, and writing accessories products. Our study also finds the sales of writing and marking instruments in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the pens segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of high-end luxury pens as gifts and fashion accessories will play a significant role in the pens segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global writing and marking instruments market report looks at factors such as growing emphasis on product personalization, rising popularity of multiutility writing instruments, and increasing demand for writing and marking instruments in education sector. However, rising threat of digitization, growing threat of counterfeit writing and marking instruments, and procurement challenges due to environmental regulations may hamper the growth of the writing and marking instruments industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827586/?utm_source=PRN

Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Overview

The growing emphasis on product personalization

Several vendors are offering highly personalized writing and marking instruments including personalized pens, pencils, coloring pens, and highlighters for attracting consumers. In addition, vendors are offering writing instruments with customized print designs based on the branding requirements of the consumers. Furthermore, vendors are offering product personalization for incorporating an emotional dimension to their products at virtually no additional cost to the consumers. The growing emphasis on product premiumization will lead to the expansion of the global writing and marking instruments market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of omnichannel retail

Vendors are increasingly focusing on distributing their range of writing and marking instruments through multiple platforms, such as retail stores and e-commerce channels, to boost sales and increase product outreach. Factors such as competitive pricing, shopping convenience, and the availability of a large variety of products make purchase channels favorable among consumers. The high penetration of e-commerce and Internet infrastructure in developed countries, such as the US and the UK, has prompted vendors to shift to online platforms to market products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global writing and marking instruments market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading writing and marking instruments manufacturers, that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pilot Corp., and Schneider Schreibgeräte GmbH.

Also, the writing and marking instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827586/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

