Global Yerba Mate Market: About this market



Yerba mate refers to a plant species that belongs to the holly genus with the botanical name IIex paraguariensis. Yerba mate-based beverages are growing in popularity as an alternative to other plant-based beverages such as tea and coffee. This yerba mate market analysis considers sales from both offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of yerba mate in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing acceptance of yerba mate-based beverages as a healthy alternative to coffee-based and tea-based drinks will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global yerba mate market report also looks at factors such as growing consumer awareness about health benefits of yerba mate, product launches, rising popularity of yerba mate outside South America. However, impact of overconsumption, growing production and regulatory constraints, threat of alternate beverages may hamper the growth of the yerba mate industry over the forecast period.

Global Yerba Mate Market: Overview



Growing consumer awareness about health benefits of yerba mate



Growing consumer awareness about the several health benefits of yerba mate has aided the rise in demand for yerba mate globally over the last few years. Yerba mate is a rich source of polyphenols, xanthines, and saponins. Moreover, yerba mate is rich in minerals such as zinc, potassium, copper, aluminum, and manganese and contains vitamins 61, 62, and C. Owing to its health benefits, yerba mate is increasingly being perceived by consumers as a viable alternative to tea and coffee. Owing to the rising awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate among consumers is expected to drive the global yerba mate market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Rising prominence of CBD as an ingredient in yerba mate



CBD, which is the medical component, acts as an excellent nervous system stimulant and is known to be beneficial in treating headaches, fatigue, and depression in patients with ailments, such as Parkinson's disease and cancer. The infusion of CBD also helps in balancing the effects of mateine, a strong caffeine-like component in yerba mate. Overall, the exploration of CBD as a viable ingredient in yerba mate is expected to aid new product development and boost the growth of the global yerba mate market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global yerba mate market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yerba mate manufacturers, that include ESTABLISHMENT DIEZ HERMANOS HREÑUK SA, Guayaki Sustainable Rainforest Products Inc., Las Marías, Lauro Raatz SA, and Mate Revolution Inc.



Also, the yerba mate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

