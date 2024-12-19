The Global Young Academy in Collaboration with International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals Hosts the Wenzhou Declaration 2024 for Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Future

WENZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step toward global scientific reform, over 260 young scientists from various countries signed a declaration at Wenzhou, China, on December 01, 2024, affirming their commitment to sustainable innovation. The Wenzhou Declaration was presented during the Global Young Academy Asian Event—Global π Roundtable 2024, held in China. The event was co-hosted by leading organizations, including the Global Young Academy (GYA), the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), the China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation, the WYSS Global π Community, and the Qingke Museum of Natural History.

The organizers share the motivation behind this declaration and explain, "Aligned with the key international initiatives like the United Nation's (UN) 'Pact for the Future' and the 'International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development', the declaration outlines a unified approach to leveraging science, technology, and innovation (STI) to tackle global challenges and promote sustainable development." The declaration primarily focuses on three key areas, the empowerment of future generations, fostering co-innovations through scientific collaborations, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for innovative solutions.

The Wenzhou Declaration emphasizes the importance of STI in driving social and economic development, particularly in the Global South. Highlighting the objectives of the declaration, the organizers state, "The declaration aims to enhance the engagement of young scientists and empower the women scientists to unlock new opportunities and unexplored potential, thereby promoting a shared future for everyone."

Another significant step in the declaration is the commitment to establishing co-innovation platforms and long-term partnerships for scientific advancements. Such platforms would promote global collaborations among scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, facilitating research, and innovation for a common cause. "The collaborative efforts outlined in the declaration aim to create a resilient and inclusive future, grounded in innovation, responsibility, and solidarity," say the organizers.

Through the declaration, the participants agree to harness the power of emerging technologies like AI to address global challenges. The declaration urges the participating nations to collaborate on shaping the future of technological governance so that the entire world can benefit and move toward a sustainable future.

