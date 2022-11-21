The Global Zeolite Market is expected to grow by $ 3.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Zeolite Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the zeolite market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Our report on the zeolite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of zeolite as refrigeration adsorbent, growth in the refinery industry, and growing demand for zeolite in laundry detergents.

The zeolite market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The zeolite market is segmented as below:

By End-user

â€¢ Detergent

â€¢ Catalyst

â€¢ Adsorbent

â€¢ Others



By Type

â€¢ Natural

â€¢ Synthetic



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the increasing use of zeolites as a substitute for sodium phosphate as one of the prime reasons driving the zeolite market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of compact detergents and increasing demand for zeolite in agriculture sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the zeolite market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Zeolite market sizing

â€¢ Zeolite market forecast

â€¢ Zeolite market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zeolite market vendors that include Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Clariant AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Zeolite Corp., Interra Global, KMI Zeolite Inc., KNT Group, Lenntech BV, St. Cloud Mining, Tosoh Corp, United States Antimony Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., ZEOCEM AS, Zeochem AG, Zeolyst International, and Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. Also, the zeolite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



