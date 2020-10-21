The Global Zero-energy Buildings Market is expected to grow by $ 85.9 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the zero-energy buildings market and it is poised to grow by $ 85.9 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Our reports on zero-energy buildings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of sustainable energy, rising number of green buildings, and increased need for cost reduction of energy. In addition, growing use of sustainable energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The zero-energy buildings market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes



The zero-energy buildings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• HVAC and controls

• Insulation and glazing

• Lighting and controls

• Water heating



By Application

• Public and commercial buildings

• Residential buildings



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the net-zero buildings in India as one of the prime reasons driving the zero-energy buildings market growth during the next few years. Also, growing government support for solar energy projects and change in global energy mix will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our zero-energy buildings market covers the following areas:

• Zero-energy buildings market sizing

• Zero-energy buildings market forecast

• Zero-energy buildings market industry analysis



