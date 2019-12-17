NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global zero-turn lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2019–2025.



Consistent technological innovations are expected to be a key factor in the global zero turn lawn mower market growth. The growing emphasis on developing customer-centric lawn care solutions will help increase the sale and profit margins of vendors. Changing lifestyles and increased urbanization are anticipated to lead growth and maintenance of green spaces, parks, and yards, thereby favorably impacting lawn mower sales. The increasing shift toward environment-friendly mowing equipment is also likely to propel the growth of lawnmowers. However, the increasing number of golf courses, along with the expansion of the green space, is projected to impact the maintenance services market favorably.



Besides, tourism, expansion of golf courses, the establishment of sustainable cities, commercial construction, playgrounds, and increasing demand for residential lawns are driving the zero-turn lawn mower market. North America is likely to maintain its market dominance during the period 2020–2025; however, APAC is expected to witness strong demand for zero-turn lawn mower equipment due to the increase in per capita disposable income and change in the consumer preference



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the zero-turn mower market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Number of Golf Courses World Over

• Growing Promotional and Marketing Activities

• Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces

• Development of Sustainable Cities

• Growing Landscaping Industry

The study considers the present scenario of the global zero-turn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Zero-turn Mower Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by fuel, application, horsepower, drive type, and geography. The gas-powered zero-turn mower segment is likely to have a significant rise by 2025. The growing demand from the yard and lawn landscaping services is expected to influence the segment growth. These equipment have prominent applications in larger-sized lawn areas they are powerful and offer several features and benefits. Another factor that is driving the growth is the reduction in energy prices.



The electric-powered zero-turn mower segment is expected to witness much higher demand in the future on account of their efficiency and environment-friendly nature. They are lightweight and can deliver high-quality pruning performance. Such equipment are highly suitable for commercial indoor projects and municipalities.



Professional landscaping services have been observing a significant increase and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period. The growing demand for garden/lawn/turf areas beautification in the commercial spaces, as well as in the residential sector, is expected to bolster the demand for landscaping services. Another key factor enabling the growth of the segment is the introduction of mobile-based services, which help landscapers to perform operations effectively, thereby increasing profitability at the same time. Landscaping services enhance the aesthetic appeal of yards and gardens. The majority of manufacturers are bringing in technological development by considering the high demand for zero-turn mower equipment among the residential users.



The zero-turn mower segment is popular among homeowners. The increasing demand for improving the appearance of small-medium yards and gardens is propelling the segment growth. Key manufacturers are focusing on producing eco-friendly and sustainable mowers for homeowners with enhanced efficiency.



Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

• Battery-powered

Market Segmentation by Application

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Residential Users

• Golf Courses

• Government and Others

Market Segmentation by Horsepower Type

• <18HP

• 18-24HP

• >24HP

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores



Insights by Geography



The increasing trend of backyard beautification favorably impacts the implementation of lawn care equipment in the region. The demand for heavy-duty landscaping equipment, which is propelled by construction projects in the commercial and residential sectors, is expected to drive the North American market. Europe is another leading market due to the increasing number of commercial construction projects, with the growing number of public parks and lawn areas boosting the demand for gardening equipment. The growth in urban green spaces, coupled with growing robust construction activities, is a factor driving the market in the APAC region. Latin America is growing popularity in landscape services, which are developing the demand for municipal mowing equipment. The increasing number of commercial projects is boosting lawn mowers demand in the MEA region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o Netherlands

o Belgium

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Insights by Vendors



The global zero-turn lawn tractors market is currently highly concentrated with the presence of several local and global players. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the garden and lawn tractors domain. Vendors are emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient products due to the increasing trend of low carbon emission. Manufacturers are identifying market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity. Vendors are to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence.



One of the key strategies implemented by vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers in the market. Customers, on the other hand, focus on factors such as pricing, performance, efficiency, and productivity to make their purchase decisions. The increasing diversification among consumer purchases is expected to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period. High digitalization is expected to pave the way for new approaches as well as partners for making purchases. With increasing technological innovations, the competition is expected to intensify in product segments.



Key Vendors



• Deere & Company

• Husqvarna Group

• MTD Products

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors



• Altoz

• AriensCo

• Briggs & Stratton Corp.

• Excel Industries

• Kubota

• Lowe's

• Mean Green Products

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• R&R Products, Inc.

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Swisher Acquisition

• Textron Incorporated

• Moridge Manufacturing Inc.

• Walker manufacturing

• Weibang

• Wright Manufacturing

• Ventrac



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the zero-turn mower market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the zero-turn mower market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the zero-turn mower market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



