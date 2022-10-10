THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS PRESENT A SPECIAL PREMIER OF THEIR TWO NEWEST FILMS ON OCTOBER 12TH AT THE AFI SILVER THEATRE AND CULTURAL CENTER IN SILVER SPRING, MD

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day, The glowmedia project , a nonprofit that educates teens, their families, and educators in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone, announces the special premiers of two new films written and directed by Angela Cohen of Charley Bear Productions.

Unimaginable: Amidst an unprecedented pandemic, teenagers faced a staggering rise in mental health issues and a precarious, uncertain future. This uplifting documentary provides surprising insights into the creative coping mechanisms of three socioeconomically and racially disparate teens during this period of isolation.

There Can Be Light: With support from the deNovo Initiative, and filmed in collaboration with a high school in Los Angeles, There Can Be Light addresses teen suicide prevention and postvention. The script was workshopped by high school film class students, and reviewed by the school's team of psychologists and social workers.

We are partnering with EveryMind of Montgomery County on this premier event. Rachel Larkin, Director of Hotline Outreach and Partnerships, will participate on the post screening discussion panel, along with Angela Cohen, the films' director, and school psychologists and students. Mental health resources and information on the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline will be available.

information for the special premiers

Marci Wiseman, of The deNovo Initiative states, "The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Our teens are living in an unprecedented time, navigating situations and pressures with which the adults in their lives have little to no experience. Glowmedia's films provide a 21st century communication tool to address mental health issues with this vulnerable population."

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project educates youth, their families, and educators in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT THE DENOVO INITIATIVE

The deNovo Initiative is a private foundation that supports filmmakers who challenge our preconceptions and use their films as catalysts to overcome political polarization, racism, anti-immigrant anger, ageism, ableism, and cultural divisions.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.

