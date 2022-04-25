THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT RECEIVES $86,000 GRANT FROM DENOVO INITIATIVE FOR UPCOMING FILMS

The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Tweet this

"This is why the glowmedia project's work is vital," says Trish Glowacki, founder of the glowmedia project. "Our nonprofit's work aims to reach teens through media they understand, in bite-size increments and on their level, without overreaching or preaching."

Dawn Bonder, CEO of The deNovo Initiative states, "The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Our teens are living in an unprecedented time, navigating situations and pressures with which the adults in their lives have little to no experience. Glowmedia's films provide a 21st century communication tool to address mental health issues with this vulnerable population."

Last year, the glowmedia project and Charleybear Productions released a PSA to encourage teens to look to art as an outlet during high COVID-19 transmission periods.

To learn more, get involved, or receive free resources on teen mental health, visit the glowmedia project's website .

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project educates youth, their families, and educators in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT THE DENOVO INITIATIVE

The deNovo Initiative is a private foundation that supports filmmakers who challenge our preconceptions and use their films as catalysts to overcome political polarization, racism, anti-immigrant anger, ageism, ableism, and cultural divisions.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.

CONTACT:

Amanda Russell Bradley

(757) 710-2449

[email protected]

SOURCE the glowmedia project