The GLP-1 Boom Created a $2 Billion Opening in Aesthetics. One Preclinical Biotech Is Building the Product to Fill It.

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) is aiming its investigational CXU™ platform at the largest unclaimed frontier in injectable aesthetics: restoring real body volume at a scale today's fillers were never built to reach, a move built on the company's completed 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ preclinical study.

RENO, Nev., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary — Every so often, a wave of demand in one corner of medicine spills over and creates an entirely new market next door. The GLP-1 weight-loss boom is doing exactly that. As roughly 1 in 8 U.S. adults have now used a GLP-1 medication and millions reshape their bodies, a second-order demand has appeared: restoring the natural fullness that rapid weight loss leaves behind. Boston Consulting Group projects provider revenue from GLP-1-related aesthetic care will nearly triple, from about $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion by 2030. Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, is aiming its investigational CXU™ tissue-restoration platform at precisely that opening.

Key Takeaways

An unclaimed category. Large-volume body contouring, and restoration of the breasts, hips, and buttocks, is a significant injectable aesthetics category that no product has yet claimed at scale. Conexeu is positioning CXU™ as a potential first mover in what it calls bioregeneration.

Large-volume body contouring, and restoration of the breasts, hips, and buttocks, is a significant injectable aesthetics category that no product has yet claimed at scale. Conexeu is positioning CXU™ as a potential first mover in what it calls bioregeneration. A multi-billion-dollar backdrop. The buttock augmentation market alone is projected to expand from roughly $2.99 billion in 2023 to $11.72 billion by 2030, while breast implant and reconstruction markets together approach $6 billion by 2030.

The buttock augmentation market alone is projected to expand from roughly $2.99 billion in 2023 to $11.72 billion by 2030, while breast implant and reconstruction markets together approach $6 billion by 2030. A completed proof point. Conexeu has finished its 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ preclinical study evaluating CXU™ in a large-volume model, with detailed findings reserved for peer-reviewed publication.

Conexeu has finished its 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ preclinical study evaluating CXU™ in a large-volume model, with detailed findings reserved for peer-reviewed publication. A GLP-1 demand driver. Post-weight-loss volume restoration is emerging as a durable tailwind, with category leaders like Galderma and Novo Nordisk publicly validating the same shift.

Post-weight-loss volume restoration is emerging as a durable tailwind, with category leaders like Galderma and Novo Nordisk publicly validating the same shift. A capital-cycle parallel. Just as the energy sector shows how a demand supercycle rewards the companies that build the right infrastructure, Conexeu is building the product layer for the aesthetics wave that GLP-1s set in motion.

The Open Frontier No Injectable Has Claimed

Large-volume restoration operates at a scale existing injectables were never built to serve. Traditional facial fillers were designed for fine lines and small-volume touch-ups, with a typical syringe holding about one-fifth of a teaspoon. Body restoration often requires hundreds of times that volume. Fat grafting is surgical and loses an estimated 30 to 70 percent of transferred volume to reabsorption, frequently requiring repeat procedures. Implants remain foreign material. So, the largest opportunity in aesthetics has also been its most stubborn: how to restore real volume with a needle instead of an operating room.

Conexeu's answer is CXU™, a thermosensitive, flowable collagen scaffold. It is designed to flow through a fine needle for placement, conform to three-dimensional geometry, and set in situ at body temperature, supplying a structural scaffold the body's own cells and signals can populate, so that tissue can form where the material is placed rather than being displaced by an inert filler. The company completed its 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ study, short for Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen, evaluating that approach in a large-volume model. It is important to note that P.R.O.O.F.™ is a preclinical, animal-model milestone. It does not represent a commercial launch or regulatory clearance, and the findings have not been peer-reviewed.

"Large-volume body contouring is the prize no one has claimed, and it is exactly where we are aiming CXU™," said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu. "Neuromodulators, fillers, and biostimulators were each defined by a first mover, and we believe CXU™ can help establish a potential new category, bioregeneration, by pairing volume with tissue regeneration."

What a First Mover Can Do

Category creation in aesthetics is not theoretical. BOTOX® began as a medical product and, after its 2002 aesthetic approval, defined an entirely new injectable category, neuromodulators, from a standing start. That category is now estimated at between $9 and $12 billion, and AbbVie's Botox franchise alone reached roughly $5.9 billion in fiscal 2025. Each injectable category that followed was likewise defined by a first mover. Conexeu's thesis is that large-volume bioregeneration is the next such opening. This is a category analogy, not a product comparison; CXU™ and BOTOX® address different needs by different mechanisms.

"Few existing injectables were designed to restore larger volumes and remain in place. That is a requirement problem, not a marketing problem, and it is why the category remains open," said Claudia Chavez-Munoz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. "We are evaluating CXU™ against that requirement through disciplined preclinical work."

The Bigger Lesson: Demand Waves Reward the Builders

Investors who want to understand the opportunity in front of Conexeu can look to a very different corner of the market for the pattern. Across the energy sector, a demand supercycle, driven by tight refining capacity, geopolitical supply disruptions, and structural under-investment, has rewarded the companies positioned with the right assets and the discipline to execute. The specific businesses differ entirely from a preclinical biotech, but the underlying dynamic is the same one Conexeu is betting on: when a powerful, durable wave of demand arrives, the companies that built the right product or infrastructure to meet it are the ones that capture the value. The names below are illustrative market context from that capital cycle, not peers or comparables to CNXU.

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) offers the clearest read on how quickly a demand cycle can reprice a business built to serve it. In the first quarter of 2026, Valero swung to net income of $1.3 billion, or $4.22 per share, reversing a $595 million loss a year earlier, as its refining segment generated $1.8 billion in operating income on throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day. Its renewable diesel segment turned a $141 million year-ago loss into $139 million of operating income, a reminder that the same operator can capture more than one wave at once. That is the essence of a platform thesis: build the capability, then let multiple demand streams flow through it, which is exactly the logic behind Conexeu's one-formula, one-device platform strategy.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shows the leverage that a focused, high-margin operator gains by concentrating on a differentiated niche. The Gulf of America-focused independent delivered first-quarter 2026 production of roughly 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, generating adjusted EBITDA of $293 million, or about $37 per barrel of oil equivalent, among the top-decile margins in its sector. It also agreed to acquire deepwater Gulf assets from Shell for $850 million to deepen that position. The takeaway relevant to Conexeu is not the offshore economics but the principle: an operator that owns a hard-to-replicate niche captures outsized value when demand arrives. Conexeu is trying to establish exactly that kind of defensible position in large-volume bioregeneration before the category exists in earnest.

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) illustrates the other side of the same coin: execution risk during the build-out. PBF posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of $0.88 per share even as revenue rose nearly 12% year over year to $7.90 billion, weighed down by the phased restart of its Martinez refinery after a 14-month rebuild. The company is targeting $350 million in annualized savings through its Refining Business Improvement program. For a preclinical company like Conexeu, PBF is a useful reminder that even businesses positioned for a favorable cycle must still execute through operational milestones, exactly the disciplined, milestone-by-milestone path Conexeu describes for its own program.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) rounds out the picture by showing what disciplined, long-horizon investment looks like when it pays off. The Norwegian energy major delivered record first-quarter 2026 production of 2.313 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 9% year over year, with adjusted operating income of $9.77 billion, while its renewable power generation grew 29%. Equinor's combination of a cash-generating core and a growing next-generation business is the mature version of the bet Conexeu is making early: fund the platform through its milestones today so it can scale across multiple markets tomorrow. Conexeu is targeting exactly that kind of expansion, from wound care and periodontal applications to facial and body tissue restoration, subject to the regulatory review still ahead.

The Demand Is Not Speculative

The tailwind behind Conexeu's target market is already visible in the behavior of category leaders. Galderma has run Phase IV clinical work on GLP-1-related facial volume loss, and Novo Nordisk's chief executive publicly signaled interest in aesthetic and longevity medicine in June 2026. Roughly 1 in 8 U.S. adults have now used a GLP-1 medication, and many who transform their bodies look to complete that transformation with restored, natural fullness. Boston Consulting Group estimates the GLP-1 aesthetic opportunity will grow from about $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion over five years. Conexeu is positioning CXU™ to serve that completed-transformation demand.

Consistent with its full program, Conexeu is reserving specific findings, endpoints, and implantation volumes for peer-reviewed publication so the data can be evaluated independently. These are preclinical findings, not peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established. The company is advancing a predicate-based regulatory strategy for its lead candidate, targeting a 510(k) submission in the first quarter of 2027, subject to required testing, manufacturing, and documentation.

CONTINUED… Stay ahead of the next Conexeu Sciences milestone and get the full story and updates here.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, with further opportunities in 3D printing, biofabrication, and veterinary markets. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review. Miles Harrison serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.

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CXU™ and the Company's device candidates, including Ten-Minute Tissue™, are investigational and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use. The P.R.O.O.F study is a preclinical, animal-model study; preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans, have not been peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the CXU™ platform, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the company's device candidates and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes and that study objectives described as met may not translate into clinical benefit, regulatory clearance, or commercial success; the investigational status of CXU™, which is not cleared or approved in any jurisdiction; risks associated with the planned 510(k) submission, including that it may not be completed within the anticipated Q1 2027 timeframe or at all, and that the FDA may request additional information or determine the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate; the ability to expand the platform across additional indications, each of which would require separate regulatory authorization; and the pace and degree of market adoption. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. or its subsidiaries.

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