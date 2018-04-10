The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging's Collapsible Cup

"The GFB is all about making good-for-you, gluten-free food, in good-for-you ways," said Elliott Rader, Owner/Partner at The GFB. "This packaging allows us to deliver our food in an innovative manner and, considering the package is partially recyclable, it delivers on the "good-for-you ways" part of our brand promise. We try to bring innovative products to the market that communicate quality, convenience and taste. GPI's IntegraFlex packaging speaks to quality and most certainly convenience, and once a consumer tries the product, they'll realize that we are delivering on great taste as well."

"IntegraFlex is comprised of two distinctly different paper-based substrates to create a collapsible cup package: a paper liner and paperboard cup," said Kelly Fitzwater, new product development manager at GPI. "The ability to mix and match substrates allowed us to create a package that reinforces the healthy natural look that Gluten Free Bar was seeking. The slim space-saving design makes it a snap to take a convenient snack or meal on the go."

"Oatmeal is an ideal product for IntegraFlex," said Chuck Tarlton, director of business development at GPI. "This is an example of the right product combined with the right packaging that simultaneously drives value for the brand and the consumer."

The technology allows for the product to ship flat, making distribution a little simpler. It also demonstrates several consumer benefits. To use, the consumer tears open the top of the liner, erects the collapsible cup by pressing the two sides together, adds liquid to cook, then enjoys right out of the package. The compact solution is portable and can be easily tossed in a bag to go camping or to work, and it can be easily dispensed from a vending machine.

Graphic Packaging's IntegraFlex collapsible cup also won the Paperboard Packaging Council's 2017 Innovation of the Year award.

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer product companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons in the United States, and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gluten-free-bar-captures-top-packaging-award-at-natural-products-expo-in-graphic-packagings-collapsible-cup-300627405.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging International

Related Links

http://www.graphicpkg.com

