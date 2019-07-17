The glycol ethers market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Glycol Ethers Market: About this market



Glycol ether is widely used as an active solvent in paints and coatings to improve their concentration, flow out characteristics, and evaporation rate. This global glycol ethers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of P-series and E-series glycol ethers. Our analysis also considers the demand for glycol ethers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the P-series segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for P-series glycol ethers in coatings and chemical intermediates will play a significant role in the P-series segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global glycol ethers market looks at factors such as the rising demand from the construction industry, growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing demand from the automotive industry. However, fluctuation in raw material cost, stringent regulations and policies, and safe handling and transportation of glycol ethers may hamper the growth of the glycol ethers industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796199/?utm_source=PRN







Global Glycol Ethers Market: Overview



Increasing demand from the automotive industry



Automotive parts are coated with paints and coatings to protect them from moisture, abrasion, chemicals, and high temperature. Glycol ether-based solvents are used in paints and coatings to improve their blush resistance, evaporation rate, solvent release, solubility, and flow out and leveling properties. The demand for automotive paints and coatings will grow among consumers who invest in maintaining their vehicle's utmost appearance. The high growth of the automotive industry especially in APAC will fuel the demand of automotive paints and coatings and consequently drive the growth of the glycol ethers market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for cosmetics products



Glycol ethers are increasingly being used as a low-cost replacement of fatty acid isopropyl esters and as a solvent for ingredients in cosmetics. The demand for cosmetic skin care products is increasing because of factors such as rapid urbanization, the growing popularity of social networks, growth of the upper middle class, and increasing online beauty spending. With the rising demand for cosmetics products, the demand for glycol ethers is also expected to grow in the forthcoming years.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global glycol ethers market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several glycol ether companies, that include BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.



Also, the glycol ethers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796199/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

