The GO Group Recommends These Hot Holiday Gifts for Travelers

Get the answer to "what should I pack?" with How to Pack: Travel Smart for any Trip. This handy guide, written by Hitha Palepu, a former consultant who has traveled more than 500,000 cumulative miles around the world, provides useful tips on how and what to pack for any destination or occasion.

Packing Cubes make the entire packing/unpacking/repacking process quicker and easier. Travelers will love the extra luggage space since all items will be compartmentalized and compressed. Bonus! Clothes stay neat, clean and wrinkle free!

Be prepared for minor health emergencies with this handy and compact emergency First Aid Kit which includes bandages, items for wound care, antibiotic ointments, antiseptic towelettes, ibuprofen, cold packs and other multi-use first aid items. This convenient kit comes in a soft-sided, zippered case to keep it handy and organized while on the go.

After all the packing and prepping, losing a piece of luggage can really ruin a trip. Avoid that with Apple Air Tags which are able to tell the airline exactly where items were mis-stored. A good bag tag may help as well; the Calpak Luggage Tag and Charger is distinctive and carries a portable charger.

Solo travelers can sometimes feel less adventurous on the road. Help put their minds at ease with a She's Birdie personal safety alarm. One button sets off a blaring siren and powerful LED flashing light alerting anyone nearby that something wrong is happening. They say it's like a fire alarm in your picket; believe them. They come in multiple colors and discounts are available when purchasing multiple units.

Beach bums and boaters will love this small, waterproof phone pouch by ugo®. The phone can be used while still in the bag and it floats, so no mad scramble to retrieve a phone if it flips overboard. There's room for keys, cash, cards, passport, and medications and it comes with an adjustable shoulder/waist strap, along with the Hypalon anchors.

Let friends know you were thinking of them while they were gone. Offer them a "welcome home" whiskey or bourbon cocktail in their own special glass with their favorite city etched into the side with an Urban Map Glass. From Atlanta to Washington, D.C. you can toast their recent travels in style.

