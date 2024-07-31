The GO! Network Launches "The Portal": A Game-Changer for Brand-Agency Matchmaking

The Portal is not a directory; it is the agency aggregator in-house teams have been asking for. This innovative platform offers brands the ability to search against an unprecedented depth of criteria, aligned to their channels, budgets, audience profile and sector and is available exclusively to brands partnering with The GO! Network on agency search and selection.

"We firmly believe The Portal is a game-changer for agency search," said Russell Oakley, Managing Director of The GO! Network. "We have been testing and refining this technology for 3 years, ensuring that it is unlike anything else on the market. Its advanced algorithms read and understand client briefs with remarkable accuracy, ensuring brands are presented with agencies and associated case studies that perfectly fit their specific requirements. This brings a new level of precision and confidence to the entire search process and is the perfect compliment our existing consultancy model."

The Portal can be customised to match the look and feel of each brand using it, providing a bespoke experience that enhances usability and engagement. This feature ensures that brands have a seamless experience that aligns with their unique identity and needs.

Oakley added "We are thrilled with how it has been received by the brands who have already had a chance to use the technology. We firmly believe it needs to be experienced by in-house teams in order for them to understand just how much time and effort it can save them when searching for their perfect partner."

A Showcase for Agencies

For agencies, The Portal offers the perfect platform to showcase their capabilities and body of work like never before. With the ability to publish and promote an unlimited number of case studies, agencies can highlight every detail of their offering and past projects, positioning themselves as ideal partners for prospective clients.

Oakley added, "This is just the beginning. The Portal is version 1.0, and we have ambitious plans to enhance the system as it grows, incorporating even more sophisticated features and collaboration tools to further enrich the brand-agency matchmaking process."

Introducing Tiered Memberships

In tandem with the launch of The Portal, The GO! Network is also unveiling a new tiered membership model for agencies from which members can access four new services, Intelligence, Expression, Talent & Expertise, giving them access to rich market intelligence, heightened promotional opportunities and training & development workshops with leading industry experts.

These new services launch alongside The GO! Network's existing Search & Selection service, ensuring a holistic approach to agency growth and brand matchmaking.

This evolution from a single-entry point to a more nuanced system is designed to better cater to the diverse needs of agencies. This evolution emphasises The GO! Network's commitment to being the leading agency growth partner, providing tailored support and opportunities to agencies at different stages of their growth journey.

"The introduction of tiered memberships and our four new services aligns perfectly with our vision to support agency growth comprehensively," added Oakley. "Whether an agency is just starting out or looking to scale, our new tiered model ensures they have access to the resources and opportunities they need to grow."

For Editors:

About The GO! Network

Founded in 2018, by brothers Gareth & Russell Oakley, The GO! Network has rapidly emerged as the UK's fastest-growing marketing intermediary, committed to raising the bar on brand-agency relationships. Our core mission is to connect in-house marketing leaders with exceptional agency support across all sectors and marketing disciplines.

The GO! Network's unique approach involves a deep understanding of both brand challenges and agency capabilities. Our consultative approach couple with our proprietary tools ensure that brands find the perfect agency partners to meet their specific needs, driving mutual success. Our services extend beyond simple matchmaking, offering comprehensive support through insights, data, content, and events to foster growth and innovation within our network.

The GO! Network is a proud signatory of the IPA's The Pitch Positive pledge.

For more information visit: https://www.thegonetwork.com/the-portal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471960/The_Portal_Screenshot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471961/The_Portal_Client_Example.jpg

SOURCE The GO! Network