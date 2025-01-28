The Go-to-Market Cheat Code Launches as a National Bestseller on Prestigious USA Today and Publisher's Weekly Lists

New Book Unlocks the Secrets to Partner Ecosystem-Led Growth; Gives B2B Organizations Access to NEW Playbook in Response to Diminishing Inbound & Outbound Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Revenue Capital , the first operator-immersive venture capital firm, today announces the release of firm co-founders Justin Gray and Josh Wagner's highly-anticipated book, published by Wiley. After debuting on January 15, 2025, The Go-to-Market Cheat Code: The Secret to Unlocking B2B Growth debuted at #54 on USA Today's Bestselling Booklist and #24 on Publisher Weekly's Hardcover Frontlist Nonfiction list.

Designed as a new playbook for B2B growth, the book was written in response to the widespread failure of popular inbound and outbound go-to-market (GTM) strategies while unpacking the successful alternative the founders have used to successfully build their own businesses as well as the companies they invest in - Partner Ecosystems.

This new roadmap reveals the secrets of creating Partner Ecosystems to enable Ecosystem-Led Growth (ELG) and the profound impact they have on GTM success. Assembled based upon the author's own entrepreneurial and GTM leadership experiences spanning over 20 years in B2B SaaS and professional services, insights from 75+ expert interviews, informed by thousands of GTM transformations, and proven through billions of dollars in revenue growth - the book garnered over 5,200 pre-orders. The Go-to-Market Cheat Code officially launched in bookstores and online , featuring contributions from industry leaders like Allan Adler, Scott Brinker, Jared Fuller, Lauren Goldstein, Scott Leese, Jay McBain, Jon Miller, Greg Portnoy, Jill Rowley, and Chris Samila.

"For years, B2B GTM teams have relied on so-called 'predictive growth' playbooks based on inbound and outbound strategies, which simply no-longer work," says Justin Gray, co-author of The Go-to-Market Cheat Code and co-founder & managing partner of In Revenue Capital. "Ask any buyer if they trust the information vendors produce - they don't. Despite the flood of digital tools and channels, decision-making still revolves around one key factor: trust. In this book, we reveal how best-in-class organizations harness the power of relationships through value-centric partnerships which open otherwise closed doors and then recapture trust that has been lost to a sea of content marketing and interruptive tactics. The Go-to-Market Cheat Code reveals the timeless principles that actually work in today's information-flooded buying landscape, and how any organization can adopt the 'give to get' mentality to gain access to buyers and win back their hearts and minds."

The Go-to-Market Cheat Code is the first playbook designed to unleash the power of partner ecosystems. Within its pages, readers will learn:

Keys to establishing a partner-first mindset

How to build and activate a powerful relationship network

Embracing the concepts of "hyper-value" and "giving to get"

Converting relationships into a true Partner Ecosystem that thrives

Doing the simple things that others won't, which keep you top of mind

Harnessing the valuable insight data partnerships produce

…and much more.

"The Go-to-Market Cheat Code doesn't chase the latest trends; instead, it focuses on the proven, time-tested strategies that have helped the most successful organizations scale," says Josh Wagner, co-author of The Go-to-Market Cheat Code and co-founder & managing partner of In Revenue Capital. "Everything we share in the book is backed not only by in-depth research, but real plays we and others have run successfully. We want readers to walk away with a clear, actionable plan for building and maintaining relationships that will drive sustainable growth in their businesses. It's not just about selling; it's about cultivating long-term trust. This is the book that bridges the gap between theory and practice."

To learn more and order your copy of The Go-to-Market Cheat Code, please visit here .

About In Revenue Capital

In Revenue Capital was founded on the fundamental belief that Go-to-Market excellence forms the last true moat in startups. We partner with top-tier Venture Capital firms to identify the best early-stage B2B Vertical SaaS startups for co-investment. Beyond capital, we also provide rich go-to-market expertise in a true value-add model we call 'Operator Immersive.' This sleeves up and hands-on approach enables our portfolio companies to outpace their peers and win their markets, while our partner VCs and Limited Partners de-risk their investments. For more information, please visit inrevenue.capital .

SOURCE In Revenue Capital