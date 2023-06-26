The Gober Group Announces The Launch Of Vantage Legal.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gober Group is proud to announce the introduction of Vantage Legal, a sister law firm that will operate as a nonpartisan political law group providing targeted legal support to for-profit companies and their PACs, industry trade associations, and tax-exempt organizations. With the launch of Vantage Legal, The Gober Group will focus on the representation of officeholders, candidates for public office, and non-connected political action committees.

"Vantage Legal is purpose-built to help companies, trade associations, and tax-exempt organizations conduct mission-critical advocacy while successfully navigating complex legal minefields and mitigating risk," said Chris Gober, Chief Executive Officer of Vantage Legal. "As federal, state, and local governments increase their regulation of advocacy activities and become more aggressive with investigations and penalties, clients require more than a simple recitation of the law. Rather, they require sophisticated legal counsel who can help them design, implement, and operationalize their advocacy and compliance strategies."

The Vantage Legal team is comprised of more than a dozen attorneys and compliance specialists with expertise in political law compliance, campaign finance, lobbying regulation, government ethics, and related areas. Team members also have sophisticated and well-rounded experience serving in the executive and legislative branches of government, including the White House, U.S. Congress, U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Election Commission, California Fair Political Practices Commission, state Attorney General offices, and state legislatures. The firm's attorneys have also held senior leadership roles in the most recognizable for-profit and tax-exempt organizations in America, as well as various presidential campaigns and national political party committees.

"In today's highly regulated environment, our goal is to be indispensable to our client's success," said Jenny Kim, a Partner, and Chief Operating Officer of Vantage Legal. "Our clients can rely on us for our sophisticated experience and technical expertise to navigate complex legal minefields and mitigate clients' risks, our distinctive connections and influence to break down barriers and improve our clients' outcomes, and our rare proactiveness and ingenuity to solve the toughest political, public policy, and regulatory challenges."

To discover how Vantage Legal can help your organization overcome legal obstacles and achieve its vision, please visit their official website at https://vantage.legal

About Vantage Legal:

Vantage Legal is a leading political, public policy, and regulatory law firm committed to collaborating with bold, ambitious changemakers so they can effectively navigate legal obstacles as they advance their visions.

CONTACT: Austin Halvorson, [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage Legal

