The Goddard School in Chicago's South Loop Neighborhood is Now Open

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With major cityscapes typically lackluster in outdoor space for children to both learn and play, there's a new early childhood education center now open in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago that's breaking the mold.

The Goddard School®, a nationally acclaimed early childhood education franchise, is expanding in Chicago, opening a newly constructed, three-story building on Cullerton Street, complete with a rooftop playground and a covered multipurpose room. The new location is not only providing children living in the South Loop area a chance to learn, grow and play – both indoors and outdoors – but is also using the latest cleaning and sanitizing technologies to maintain a healthy environment for children.

The location officially opened on July 20 and its owners, Soumya Terala and Swapna Lagisetty, are excited to welcome children to their newest location.

"Education is power and it's The Goddard School's mission to provide children with a well-rounded learning experience," Soumya said. "I'm delighted and excited to empower the future generations with the right tools and skillsets they need to be successful."

"There is a need for a professional approach to teach the child how to be independent and provide them with a holistic educational experience," Swapna said. "This need and my desire to help area families was instrumental in opening The Goddard School."

Health and safety are of most importance at The Goddard School as parents are trusting Goddard owners and their faculty with caring for their children as they return to a "new normal." Faculty are using newly created drop-off and pick-up procedures where parents are met at the door by a faculty member during designated times, temperatures of all faculty and children entering the building are checked and heightened cleanliness practices have been established. The Goddard School in the South Loop neighborhood is also using the latest technologies to clean and sanitize toys using the ZONO Disinfecting & Sanitizing Cabinet and The HALO Disinfecting System® to eliminate pathogens, spores and other contaminants even in the hard-to-reach places.

For more than 30 years, The Goddard School has used the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School's F.L.EX.® Learning Program ( F un L earning Ex perience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment, and The Goddard School's Educational Advisory Board, a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education, guides the course of study.

The newest Goddard School, located at 209 E. Cullerton Street will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about The Goddard School located in Chicago (South Loop), visit www.goddardschool.com/chicago/chicago-cullerton-street-il.

About The Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School's F.L.EX.® Learning Program ( F un L earning Ex perience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment, and The Goddard School's Educational Advisory Board, a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education, guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned AdvancED Corporation Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 530 Goddard Schools in 38 states. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit goddardschool.com.

Media Contact

Emma Tiernon

[email protected]

720-439-6441

SOURCE The Goddard School

Related Links

http://www.goddardschool.com

