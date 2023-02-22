'The Gods 2: The Dark Side' lands on streaming platform

Action-packed sequel available to stream from today

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Studios' latest release, the highly-anticipated The Gods 2: The Dark Side from acclaimed actor and director-screenwriter, Mykel Shannon Jenkins (The Paper Tigers), is available to stream for free from today.

A follow-up to the 2017 film The Gods, the film centers on Mikey James (Jenkins) as he comes out of hiding to pay old debts, only to be fighting for survival against his former boss and old enemy Anthony Fasano (Kevin Interdonato; Bad Frank, City on a Hill) who's awaiting his return.

The Gods 2: The Dark Side artwork

On making the movie, Jenkins said: "The Gods 2 has been an amazing collaboration between cast and crew to create a thrilling story we hope audiences will love. It has been an incredible experience to reprise the role of Mikey and a joy to continue to tell his story."

Commenting on the film's release, Sandro Gohoho, President of Licensing and Logistics for Echelon Studios, said: "We are delighted to have been able to work with the incredibly talented Mykel Shannon Jenkins once again, and are excited by the gritty world he has created with his original take on the action genre. We look forward to bringing this compelling vision to audiences – whether they be fans of the first installment or new viewers discovering the series for the first time – for free."

To celebrate the film's release, The Gods 2: The Dark Side will receive an initial screening on February 22 at Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood. Immediately following the screening, director and lead actor, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, will join fellow cast members for a Q&A discussion.

The Gods 2: The Dark Side is available to stream now. Details on how to watch the film for free can be found here.

About Echelon Studios

Echelon Studios is an independent film producer and distributor, having released more than 20,000 titles across all genres including international film, documentaries, and shorts. Echelon Studios acquires and distributes a diverse selection of feature films to a broad range of entertainment outlets, including domestic and international VOD and FAST streaming platforms, Pay-Per-View services, home entertainment, hotel lodging, airline, and ancillary markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006720/Echelon_Studios_The_Gods_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006721/Echelon_Studios_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Echelon Studios