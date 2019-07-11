The Golden Night Concert will be Held to Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

With the Mid-Autumn Festival around the corner, the Golden Night Concert held collectively by Beijing Association of New York and Chinese Business Association of New York will take place on Sept. 6th at Lincoln Center in New York City. The concert is aimed to relieve the longing for a Chinese-styled family reunion, catch a glimpse of the Chinese American community's great achievements, encourage Sino-American cultural exchange, and celebrate the precious bond created between China and US over the years.

The year of 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of China-US diplomatic relations. Over the past 40 years, both countries and their relations have developed by leaps and bounds, delivering huge benefits to the people of these two countries and the whole world. During this process, Chinese Americans have made outstanding contributions to promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations. Therefore, the concert will also be a great opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of China-US diplomatic relations as well. We are honored to have Congresswoman Grace Meng serve as a Honorary Invited Guest of this event.

The concert features an iconic lineup consisting of well-known artists from both China and the U.S. Famous Chinese American pianist Yin Cheng-Zong will join The Asian Cultural Symphony of the USA to bring us an epic performance of the classic piano concerto Yellow River. The outstanding violin master Cho-Liang Lin, the famous contemporary singer Zheng Xu Lan, the beloved Peking Opera actor and "Mei Lanfang Gold Award" winner Li Jun, along with Huo Zun (Henry), the top Chinese pop singer whose Rolling Up the Beaded Curtain swept the country, will take you on a fantastic ride of phenomenal art and music.

The concert will take place on September 6th (Friday) at 7:30pm at the David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center, at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, W. 65th Street. For more details, please contact 718-445-7445 ext.502 or 636. Ticket information: http://www.lincolncenter.org/show/2019-golden-night-concert-a-mid-autumn-festival-celebration-a-cross-cultural-musical-feast

SOURCE Beijing Association of New York