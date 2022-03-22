The Golf Club at Turner Hill Purchased by Three Members of the Club and will be Operated by AAM 15 Management

IPSWICH, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golf Club at Turner Hill is pleased to announce that on February 11, 2022, the Club was purchased by GCTH Ipswich LLC and its three partners David R. Masse, David Blundin and Eijk Van Otterloo, who are all members of the Club.

The Mansion at the Golf Club at Turner Hill

The Golf Club at Turner Hill is comprised of an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Michael Hurzdan of Hurzdan and Fry, against the backdrop of 320+ acres of breathtaking views in Ipswich Massachusetts. In addition to the golf course, the Club also has a historic 119-year-old Mansion which was originally built for the Rice family at the turn of the 19th century. Within the Mansion, the Club has multiple dining options including the Members' Grill Room, Peacock Room and a grand ballroom for weddings/functions/banquets. The Mansion also has an adjacent outside picturesque, beautifully landscaped garden area for wedding ceremonies.

It is the mission of the new ownership group to enhance the member experience on our beautiful private golf course and Manor. "We are excited to have the opportunity to maximize the golf club experience for our members and their families. Our goal is to make this stunning, unique property the best private golf club north of Boston. We are truly committed to being involved in the Ipswich community going forward" stated David R. Masse, Founder/CEO of AAM15 Management.

GCTH Ipswich has a detailed plan to make substantial improvements in all areas of the Club including: golf course upgrades, improvements in food & beverage quality and service, physical enhancements to the Mansion building for banquets/meetings, new equipment and new technology for the fitness center, new hardscape around pool area, resurfacing the tennis/pickle ball courts, and an expanded parking field for easier access.

The new ownership group appointed AAM 15 Management, LLC as the management company overseeing all operations of the club. In addition to preparing for the coming golf season, the new ownership group and the club staff are planning a multi-million-dollar restoration of the Mansion and the addition of other needed capital items. David Masse also said "AAM15 is thrilled to increase our presence in hospitality related assets in the North Shore region of Massachusetts."

AAM15 Management is well known for its commitment to a culture of mutual respect, shared values, innovation, and authentic hospitality. AAM15 ensures all properties deliver an exceptional member, guest and tenant experience.

