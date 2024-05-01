The Good and the Beautiful is Giving Away 100,000 Free Books to Promote Wholesome Literature for Children

LEHI, Utah, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good and the Beautiful is kicking off its free and highly anticipated Summer Reading Program, a nationwide initiative promoting a love for wholesome literature among children. Starting May 1, the company will distribute an astounding 100,000 free books to young readers across the country, igniting imaginations and inspiring a passion for reading.

The Good and the Beautiful is on a mission to return children to a love of wholesome literature. Post this The Good and the Beautiful Bookshop is a trusted source for wholesome, parent-approved books that kids love, too!

With a steadfast commitment to providing families with quality reading material that entertains, educates, and uplifts, The Good and the Beautiful Summer Reading Program is set to make a far-reaching impact on young minds. Every book published has been carefully crafted to ensure it meets the company's high standards of clean, appropriate content that promotes good moral values and fosters a love of learning.

"We place a strong emphasis on learning to love and appreciate powerful, uplifting literature. The books a child reads during his or her childhood will have one of the most profound influences in the child's life," says Jenny Phillips, founder of The Good and the Beautiful. "We believe in giving children the gift of the best books: books that encourage pure minds and strong hearts, books that support faith, family, clean language and respectful behavior."

In addition to the Summer Reading Program, the company will be celebrating the launch of The Good and the Beautiful Bookshop on May 1. This dedicated online shop will offer families a place to find clean, appropriate literature that is both entertaining and parent-approved. From tales of adventure and discovery to heartwarming stories that celebrate the bonds of family, the bookshop promises to be a haven for parents seeking quality reading material for their children.

"We are leading a movement to return children to a love of wholesome literature that strengthens families and creates beautiful hearts and minds. The very heart of The Good and the Beautiful is to help you find these books and make them a life-changing part of your journey," says Jenny Phillips.

With the launch of its Summer Reading Program and brand-new Bookshop, The Good and the Beautiful is poised to make a significant impact on the literary landscape, fostering a love of reading that is as enriching as it is enjoyable. Phillips adds, "Join us on our mission as we help children to learn, recognize, appreciate, and seek out what is good and beautiful in literature, learning, and life."

The Good and the Beautiful is a Utah-based company dedicated to creating educational resources and materials that uplift and inspire. Founded on the principles of faith, family unity, high character, kindness, and honesty, The Good and the Beautiful is committed to providing families with tools that promote a lifelong love of learning.

