The Good Charcoal Launches Super Briquettes With Lowe's

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first FSC® certified charcoal sold in the US – The Good Charcoal Company will unveil its Super Briquettes in 15.4lb bags at select Lowe's locations nationwide. Ahead of the BBQ season, grill enthusiasts will have the chance to choose a cleaner and more sustainable option available from $15.99.

The Good Charcoal Launches Super Briquettes

The Good Charcoal, a company on a mission to disrupt the charcoal industry, began as a threefold idea between Ben Jablonski and Rob Silverman in 2020. Its mission is to offer the best-made chemical-free hardwood lump charcoal in the US, provide free meals for Americans experiencing food insecurity, and restore grassland habitats to their native state.

Since launching its first product – Premium Hardwood Lump Charcoal – in 2020, The Good Charcoal has provided over 40,000 free BBQ meals to those experiencing food insecurity, won a 2023 FSC Leadership Award , and expanded its Ambassador team with major wins at BBQ competitions like Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue.

The company's charcoal derives from the Acacia bushes of Namibia and South Africa, which is a denser wood than oak and hickory. Because of the use of Acacia, The Good Charcoal burns hotter, cleaner, and more evenly (resulting in delicious flavors and less charcoal used per BBQ). Now, customers can look forward to a briquettes product, made with 100% all-natural hardwood ingredients – acacia hardwood, natural corn starch, and water.

Utilizing acacia bushes also makes for the greenest charcoal. In Namibia, the overgrowth of Acacia causes "bush encroachment," threatening open grasslands necessary for people and wildlife alike. It has become so severe that it's threatening the cheetah population as the thick acacia bush makes hunting more difficult. Because of this, The Good Charcoal created a product that would offer a solution for bush encroachment while offering consumers a cleaner charcoal alternative. Through this past year's production alone, The Good Charcoal will have restored 40,000 acres of grassland. The company is also on track to restore 30,000 acres of grassland by 2027.

"We are excited to launch a greener briquettes alternative on the market just in time for BBQ season," said Ben Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer of The Good Charcoal. "Our offering is made with all-natural ingredients to ensure we are providing buyers with a safe, chemical-free charcoal for family meals. Our charcoal also burns hotter so consumers will need less – and ultimately, save more."

Super Briquettes will range in cost from $8.99 - $15.99 and can be purchased in-store at selected Lowe's, Tractor Supply, Kroger, and independent retailers in both 8 and 15.4lbs bags. For more information on The Good Charcoal or specific store locations please visit thegoodcharcoal.com .

