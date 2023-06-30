The Good Charcoal's Sustainable Product Comes to Dallas-Fort Worth Kroger Stores Today

News provided by

The Good Charcoal

30 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first and only FSC® certified charcoal sold in the US – The Good Charcoal – is launching in Kroger stores across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area today, June 30. Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, Dallas BBQ enthusiasts can ensure their classic American fare is made with a cleaner and more sustainable product this year. 

Continue Reading
The Good Charcoal’s Premium Hardwood Lump Charcoal
The Good Charcoal’s Premium Hardwood Lump Charcoal

The Good Charcoal, a company on a mission to disrupt the charcoal industry, began as a threefold idea between Ben Jablonski and Rob Silverman in 2020. Their goals included offering the best-made chemical-free hardwood lump charcoal in the US, feeding Americans experiencing food insecurity, and improving the economic prosperity of farmers in Namibia while restoring grassland habitats to their native state. 

Today, the company offers hardwood lump charcoal from the Namibian bush in Africa, one of the hottest places on earth. The team derives the charcoal from the Acacia bushes of South Africa, which is a denser wood than oak and hickory. Thus, it burns hotter, cleaner, and more evenly (resulting in delicious flavors and less charcoal used per BBQ).

Utilizing acacia bushes also make for the greenest charcoal. In Namibia, the overgrowth of Acacia causes "bush encroachment," threatening open grasslands necessary for people and wildlife alike. It has become so severe that it's threatening the cheetah population as the thick acacia bush makes hunting more difficult. Because of this, The Good Charcoal created a product that would offer a solution for bush encroachment while offering consumers a cleaner charcoal alternative.

For those looking to make the switch, consumers can purchase The Good Charcoal 8lb Premium Hardwood Lump Charcoal at 119 Kroger stores in DFW starting today. Prices begin at $8.99 per bag.

For more information on The Good Charcoal or specific store locations where the product is available, please visit thegoodcharcoal.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144829/Good_Charcoal.jpg

SOURCE The Good Charcoal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.