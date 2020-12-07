The Good Crisp Company Spreads Holiday Cheer with a Message from Santa on Each Can

"Knowing that Christmas will look, feel and be different this year, we wanted to find a way to spread more cheer through our packaging. This technology is brand new to our consumer, and what better way to launch it than with Santa!" says Matt Parry, CEO and co-founder of The Good Crisp Company. "Christmas, to us, is one of those holidays that brings so much cheer, fun and love to a family's year, especially kids. As a brand built around family, it was important to us to make sure we stay present as we all navigate these uneasy times."

This December consumers can simply hold their smartphone up to a Good Crisp canister, click on a link from their website, and immediately get a cheerful message from Santa himself. While previous AR campaigns require an app to reveal and navigate, The Good Crisp Company's spreading of cheer comes just by holding up a phone and scanning a QR code. Users can enjoy the holiday scenes, and snap and share selfies from an augmented reality of seasonal spirit that The Good Crisp Company is bringing to life.

The inspiration for creating the perfect crisp emerged in 2014 when Parry was following a strict gluten-free diet. Finding that, although the diet was treating him well, he was really missing his favorite snacks, so he set out to recreate a canister chip he could enjoy without guilt. The Good Crisp Company chips are all gluten-free, non-GMO certified, and are free of eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and other potential allergens including sesame seeds, mustard and celery. Some flavors, like Sour Cream and Onion and Aged White Cheddar, contain dairy. Others, including Classic Original, Outback BBQ, and Sea Salt and Vinegar are vegan. All flavors contain only responsibly sourced palm oil.

"Making healthy crisps with better ingredients was a challenge, and one that brought myself and my family all the way from our homeland of beachy Australia to the U.S. and beautiful Boulder, Colorado, to make that vision a reality," adds Parry. "Now, we're bringing augmented reality, a truly amazing and user friendly technology, to bring an all-new experience to families everywhere. We wanted to be a part of reminding them we can look forward to this time of year, and that the surprise and delight of this season is still very much out there for everyone to share."

About The Good Crisp Company:

Based in Boulder, Colorado, the brand is on a mission to take on the canister chip market with a cleaner, more sustainable choice of snacks that give back. The brand brings another feel good aspect, year-round, with their give back program to Light the Night, an organization that aims to bring light to the darkness of cancer through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) funding of research for blood cancer cures. Parry's youngest daughter, Trixie, is a cancer survivor at a young age, having battled a Leukemia diagnosis from birth. The Good Crisp Company is giving back to other families facing that fight by donating 5% of all online sales to Light the Night.

The Good Crisp Company snacks are available at Whole Foods, Wal-Mart and other grocery chains nationwide. Consumers may browse more holiday snacking, including a recently released hummus snack pack, and shop directly at TheGoodCrispCompany.com

