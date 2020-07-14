The Good Face Project Announces iOS Mobile App to Deliver Clean, Customized Skincare Directly to Consumers

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Face Project , the world's largest data-driven index of cosmetic ingredients, today announced the availability of its new app for iOS mobile devices. Using powerful AI algorithms, the app prompts users to answer questions regarding their skincare needs and goals, factoring in lifestyle choices and other natural elements, to provide a personalized, shoppable skincare regimen of clean beauty products available on the market. The Good Face app is providing consumers with the space to discover the safest and most effective products, and offering beauty brands an insight into consumer needs.

With a commitment to clean beauty, and a founding team of engineers and data scientists, The Good Face Project has analyzed more than 45,000 products, and graded over 80,000 individual ingredients across 15 dimensions of safety, effectiveness, and cosmetic benefits. The Good Face Project provides users with a completely data-driven analysis of the best brands and products on the market, specifically tailored to their needs. The deep learning engine behind The Good Face Project continuously analyzes scientific data to weed out harmful ingredients that may otherwise be included in top-selling products.

"Each year, nearly 3,000 new beauty brands are launched in the U.S., and while there never seems to be a lack of options when it comes to makeup and skincare, there is still a major lack in regulation," said Iva Teixeira, Co-founder and CEO of The Good Face Project. "Some of the industry's top brands are still including ingredients like formaldehyde and carcinogens in their products, making them entirely unsafe to use, but not regulated enough to be pulled from shelves. This was the impetus for founding The Good Face Project alongside my co-founder, Lena Skliarova. The launch of the Good Face app is a huge step forward in our continued commitment to put consumers at the center of the beauty industry and empower them with information about the products they're using."

In addition to its consumer benefits, The Good Face app provides clean beauty brands with a new outlet through which to make sales, especially critical in the midst of the changing retail environment impacted by COVID-19. For brands who once relied heavily on in-person purchases and may be losing footing in terms of distribution, The Good Face Project is providing a new avenue for sales.

"Wayfund is thrilled to have been a part of the Good Face Project's Angel Round earlier this year," said Ryan Durkin, Director at Wayfund . "We believe that the team's trifecta of ecommerce experience, knowledge of the beauty industry, and machine learning expertise, make The Good Face Project poised for rapid growth and success. The launch of the Good Face app is an important milestone for both the company and the beauty industry as a whole."

