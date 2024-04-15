The Good Feet Store Appoints Pamela Mehta, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon Joins Team of Leading Arch Support Experts to

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, The Good Feet Store announced Pamela Mehta, MD as its esteemed Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Mehta is a distinguished board-certified orthopedic surgeon with over a decade of experience, having received her training at Ivy League institutions including Columbia University and the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Renowned for her expertise and leadership in the field, Dr. Mehta is a passionate advocate for women in healthcare, co-founding Pinnacle, a national conference that celebrates and empowers women in the industry. Through her multifaceted career, she champions the visibility and advancement of women in medicine, striving to bridge the gap between healthcare and its consumers. Dr. Mehta's dedication to excellence and innovation has positioned her as a trusted advisor for nationally recognized brands, including The Good Feet Store.

"As a medical professional specializing in orthopedics, joining forces with The Good Feet Store marks a pivotal point in my career, taking medicine to a whole new level for those who need it, and meeting consumers on the other side of the business," said Mehta. "The Good Feet Store helps reach patients at the beginning of their path to comfort, not the end, and my shared passion for improving patients' lives makes this role a perfect match. Through strategic leadership and collaborative partnerships, I aim to elevate the brand and enhance its impact on health and wellness. Together, we can forge new pathways for success in the ever-evolving landscape of business and healthcare."

As The Good Feet Store's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mehta will elevate the brand's objectives and product effectiveness through her medical expertise and insight, guiding the brand to the forefront of foot health and wellness advancements. During The Good Feet Store Owner Summit held recently, Dr. Mehta unveiled a major brand initiative that she has been leading; the introduction of The Good Feet Store's select group of Medical Ambassadors. Made up of passionate endorsers of The Good Feet Store's arch support solutions within their respective fields, these individuals include:

Renée Rodriguez Paro, MD – Pediatric Cardiology

Julia Louisa Iafrate, DO – Sports Medicine and Physiatry

Christy Chen , MD – Geriatrics and Internal Medicine

, MD – Geriatrics and Internal Medicine Lauren Powell, MD – Family Medicine and Culinary Medicine Specialist

Nicholas Rolnick, DPT, MS – Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Geden Franck, MD, MS – Sports Medicine and Family Medicine

Mike Herring , MD – Internal Medicine and Certified Personal Trainer

, MD – Internal Medicine and Certified Personal Trainer Jake Greczek, RN, BSN – Neuro-Surgical Nurse

Another key area of focus for Dr. Mehta, which was also revealed at the April 12 Owner Summit, is the ongoing efficacy study on The Good Feet Store's 3-step arch support system* conducted by Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM, PhD, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Landsman, an Assistant Professor of Orthopedics at Harvard Medical School, also researches in the Division of Podiatric Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Once finalized, the study will reveal a series of proven claims pertaining to the transformational impact of the 3-step arch support system. Through the study and its proven claims, Dr. Mehta will guide The Good Feet Store in creating messaging to educate the public on the benefits of using the 3-step arch support system.

Additionally, Dr. Mehta will lead efforts to secure endorsements from prestigious medical organizations. She will also train corporate staff and provide input on product development. Through these initiatives, Dr. Mehta aims to solidify The Good Feet Store's position as a clinically-proven leader in foot health.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mehta to the team," said Richard Moore, CEO of Good Feet Worldwide. "With her exceptional background in orthopedic surgery and proven leadership in healthcare, Dr. Mehta brings invaluable expertise to our mission of providing innovative solutions for foot health. Her passion for excellence and commitment to advancing medical strategies will undoubtedly propel our brand to new heights. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Mehta as we continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and expand our presence in various markets."

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness — and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company's website at https://www.goodfeet.com.

*A test of efficacy and foot position alteration in patients wearing Good Feet arch supports for the treatment of pain"; Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Review Board #2022P000291.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 250 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

