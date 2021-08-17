The Good Feet Store Spotlights Five Essential Products to Help Prevent Pain

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by warm weather and a desire to soak up the last few weeks of summer, Americans are embracing more physical activity than ever before. With people hankering to get outside, be active and travel again, The Good Feet Store, the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports with more than 175 retail locations across five countries, says optimum foot health should remain at the forefront to prevent unnecessary pain and alleviate discomfort that may be associated with increased activity. The company tapped Dr. Pamela Mehta, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, to offer recommendations for five essential tools, along with expert tips, that can help provide comfort, improve body mechanics and ultimately allow people to enjoy this season's favorite activities pain-free.

"Foot mechanics affect your whole body, especially the lower extremity joints, such as the ankles, knees, hips and back, and therefore your total alignment," explains Dr. Mehta. "When the feet are not properly supported, the body can become misaligned, leading to frequent aches, pain and inflammation, which can hinder an active lifestyle. There are simple, unexpected tools that people of all ages should consider in order to ensure greater overall comfort."

To help Americans unlock a healthier, happier end of summer, The Good Feet Store and Dr. Mehta recommend the following tips:

Invest in personally fitted arch supports. When it comes to supporting your feet, softer and cushier doesn't necessarily mean better. If you're planning to spend time on your feet, you need more structure to align your feet in the proper position and support the foot's four aches. Personally fitted arch supports can be a real game-changer and one of the best self-care investments you can make. Available in more than 300 sizes and styles, Good Feet Arch Supports are designed to promote stability and alleviate strain in the feet and lower extremity joints, which can lead to more comfort, stronger performance and reduced pain. Not having the right support can often lead to common foot ailments, such as plantar fasciitis or metatarsalgia. Practice in compression socks. Compression socks can provide support and relief to previous foot and ankle injuries by enhancing blood flow to the legs. A smart choice is OS1st Compression Socks, which utilize Compression Zone Technology® ranging from light to firm levels to offer the orthopedic benefits of a bracing device, which can help prevent further damage. Reconsider your athletic shoes based on foot pronation. Everyone has a different gait based on whether you overpronate (roll inward), supinate (roll outward) or remain neutral. Generally, the most comfortable options, such as Brooks Ghost Running Shoe, place the feet in a healthy, neutral position, and provide excellent cushioning while allowing the foot to move in a natural way. The support offered by a neutral shoe can help overall joint alignment of the body, from the feet up, maximizing comfort on moderate hikes, long days at an amusement park or while exploring new destinations. Avoid flip flops and invest in a sturdy sandal with thick straps. Flip flops are a warm weather staple but most wreak havoc on your feet and back. Thankfully, chunky strappy styles are currently in vogue, but remember to seek options from brands, like Revere, that have a thicker sole for shock absorption and a wide toe box. Birkenstocks have made a fashionable comeback and treat your feet well due to their arch supports and roomy toe box, and Cole-Haan and Korks also make stylish options. Massage, stretch and pamper your feet daily. At the end of the day, it's important to stretch and strengthen your foot muscles, which can provide increased stability, balance and foot function. The Foot Gym by OS1st is a handy, all-in-one tool that easily facilitates several foot exercises and can rehab those suffering from plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, and other foot injuries. Ending your day with a foot scrub and massage may also help to reduce tension and ease pain, while giving you a jumpstart to ward off blisters.

"Many people don't realize that the pain they experience throughout their body could be directly related to their feet," comments Richard Moore, Good Feet's President and CEO. "Whether you're an athlete looking for more support on your runs or experiencing foot discomfort as a sign of age, the benefits of proper foot health go beyond just making sure your feet are comfortable. We want to help people understand that maximum comfort and quality of life can be achieved with proper arch supports."

