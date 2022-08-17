The Good Human Awards, Recognizing and Celebrating Difference Makers by Goodworld

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodworld is calling for nominations for their 2022 Good Human Awards, looking to spotlight individuals who make a difference in the world through social impact.

Goodworld is seeking nominations for their annual Good Human Awards , which will recognize and celebrate those who create a ripple of positive change in their community, at work, and beyond.

Announcing the Good Human Awards, 2022. The Good Human Awards recognize and celebrate those who make a difference in the world through social impact. Do you know someone who creates positive change in their community, at work, or beyond? Nominate yourself, colleagues, friends, or other members of your community here: https://goodworldnow.com/good-human-awards/2022

This year, Goodworld is accepting nominations in three categories:

Lionheart Award: Recognizing an individual who creates impact for people and organizations through daily action.

Bellwether Award: Recognizing an individual who champions DEI, ESG, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Change Maker Award: Recognizing an individual who influences and mobilizes audiences to create impact at scale.

Submit a Nomination

If you know someone who makes a difference in the world through social impact, nominate them for a Good Human Award by September 30, 2022.

Any individual who is a United States resident and over 18 years old can be nominated, and self-nominations are accepted.

Good Human Award finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of Goodworld team members and advisors. Nominations will be scored based on the following criteria: innovation, passion, effectiveness, and social impact.

The winners of the Good Human Awards will be announced on November 18, 2022, and receive a Good Human Award trophy.

"Goodworld is on a mission to create positive change. We believe in shining a light on those making a difference and contributing to a brighter future. We are excited to see the nominees and celebrate collective progress towards the common goal of creating good in the world," says Dale Pfeifer, CEO of Goodworld.

About Goodworld ( goodworldnow.com ):

Goodworld is a social impact platform for nonprofits and companies to fundraise, volunteer, reward and recognize as well as create meaningful social impact experiences. Our mission is to develop tools that help humans and organizations take action because we believe in their ability to positively impact the world.

At Goodworld, we are passionate about developing innovative tools and strategies for social impact. From Fortune 100 companies to leading nonprofits to innovative fintechs, our software mobilizes generosity in workplaces and communities, making it easy to contribute to the greater good.

Contact:

Dale Marie Pfeifer

1875 K Street NW

Washington, DC, 20006

United States of America

(646) 662-4092

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodworld