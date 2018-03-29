The Good Life Companies Hires Todd Esh as Senior Vice President and Managing Director

As Good Life Companies Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Esh will be responsible to recruit advisors to Good Life Advisors, a federally registered RIA and building Good Life Advisor branches. He is tasked with ensuring advisors know the value of going independent and that they can still have superior support and service while being independent business owners.

"I am excited to recruit advisors to Good Life Advisors, a truly independent firm that offers service, support and teamwork while still allowing advisors to build their practices as they see fit," said Esh.

In 2008, Todd joined Waddell & Reed as their National Executive Director of Recruiting for the Choice Platform. He trained, educated and assisted the field leaders in all experienced advisor recruiting efforts. In 2015, he was recruited to Park Avenue Securities where he helped train, develop and collaborated with more than 60 independent firm owners to grow the wealth management revenue of their respective firms. Esh started his career in the financial services industry in 1997.

Good Life has recruited advisors from almost a dozen broker-dealers, including several advisors from Waddell & Reed. Since becoming an RIA in 2014, Good Life now operates more than three dozen locations around the United States. The Good Life Companies is a multi-faceted organization comprised of five entities a service company catered toward transitioning and servicing financial advisors to an independent channel, a full-serviced fixed general insurance agency, a Registered Investment Advisor, a retail financial planning practicing servicing the needs of retail clients, and a fitness institute which takes an educational approach to fitness, nutrition and overall health and wellness.

