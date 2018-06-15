The Good Life Companies Opens National Headquarters in Berks County, Pennsylvania

"We are part of a fast-paced, largely commoditized industry and we understand the importance of being ahead of the curve to be competitive. Our firm needs to be different to be great. The Good Life is the message and lifestyle that resonates through the entire organization, our clients and the Berks County community," said Conor Delaney, Founder & CEO of The Good Life Companies.

"Our advisors take a holistic approach to planning by providing access to both financial and physical wellness. The holistic approach is showcased in our new headquarters, we are equipping our advisors with tools and technology to further their abilities to change the lives of the clients we serve," said Courtnie Nein, Co-Founder & President of The Good Life Companies. "It is all about the client experience."

Delaney and Nein founded The Good Life Companies in 2012 after seeing a gap in the marketplace for successful advisors who want a turn-key solution to support their independent financial advisory practice. The company has developed procedures, products and support which serves as the foundation for the offering at Good Life.

Today, The Good Life Companies consists of five Good Life entities. There is a fixed insurance agency, Good Life Insurance Associates, Good Life Financial Advisors, financial and retirement planning for families and individuals nationwide, Good Life Advisor Systems, a service organization catered toward transitioning and supporting independent financial advisors, Good Life Advisors, full service investment management through registered investment advisors, and Good Life Fitness Institute an inclusive fitness center which takes an educational approach to exercise, nutrition and overall health and wellness.

Good Life's network offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance services, investment management, and retirement planning to 15,000 clients nationwide with offices in more than 30 different states, supporting more than 150 independent advisors and insurance agents as well as 50 support staff.

Securities offered through LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Good Life Advisors, LLC. a registered investment advisor. Good Life Companies and Good Life Advisors, LLC. are separate entities from LPL Financial.

