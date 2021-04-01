The Good Publishing Company To Debut GPC Bible With Hand Lettering By Contemporary NYC Artist, Eric Haze On Good Friday (April 2)

VIEW/DOWNLOAD HERE

It is equal parts Holy scripture and a work of art from its crimson red specialty leather cover to its street art-inspired calligraphy. It is tipped in red translucent vellum of 100% cellulose fibers for ultimate clarity and features Italian grosgrain set ribbons are hand dyed and custom cut to resemble elegant cords of woven fabric dating back to the 17th century. All aspects were made with the environment and sustainability in mind with recycled materials.

The GPC Bible is the first release from Good Publishing Company, a passionate community of creatives and believers whose mission is to bring God's word to life in beautiful and innovative ways. By collaborating with artists, pastors and designers, Good Publishing Company created a one-of-a-kind artisan heirloom Bible that can be passed down through generations as families deepen their journey of faith.

With its "Don't Be Afraid" mission statement inspired by John 6:20, this Bible encourages individuals from all walks of life to open its pages, absorb and be inspired by the wisdom of the gospel. Pastor Chris Durso of Saints Church in Queens, NY shared a mural of the mission statement painted on the side of his church, here: instagram.com/p/CMuPaz2HTXC

10% of the gross sales will be donated to Compassion International, a child-advocacy ministry pairing compassionate people with children living in extreme poverty to release the children from spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. For more information on Good Publishing Company and the GPC Bible, visit thegpc.com.

GOOD PUBLISHING COMPANY ON THE WEB:

Instagram: instagram.com/the_gpc

Twitter: twitter.com/goodpublishers

TikTok: @the_gpc

YouTube: The GPC

ABOUT GOOD PUBLISHING COMPANY:

Good Publishing Company (GPC) is a community of believers and artists whose purpose is to bring the beauty of God's Word to life in creative and innovative ways. By building a fresh, relevant brand around the bestselling book in history, GPC wishes to seek the seekers and find the faithful by reintroducing God's Holy Word as seen through the eyes of contemporary artisans, creators and thought leaders. By engaging creative designers and excellent modern craftsmanship, we wish to build a brand that provokes new conversations around faith, for both the believer and the seeker. Through meaningful engagement, our intention is to serve through humility by inviting modern culture into an inspired and beautiful new way to experience God's Holy Bible.

ABOUT NTWRK:

NTWRK is the premiere North American livestream shopping app where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has forged an organic worldwide community of artists and millions of fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shopping at The Speed of Culture," NTWRK galvanizes the young and lucrative livestream shopping industry, helping usher in a new era of retail.

https://shorefire.com/roster/good-publishing-co

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Shapiro | Shore Fire Media | [email protected]

Nina Lee | Shore Fire Media | [email protected]

Jaclyn Carter | Shore Fire Media | [email protected]

Olivia Del Valle | Shore Fire Media | [email protected]

SOURCE Good Publishing Company