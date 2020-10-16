THE GOOD SH*T by Todd Sinett, Back Pain Healer, Debunks Bathroom and Diet Myths with Latest Book

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five million diet books have been published, and we continue to look for answers to our health. For every diet, there is an opposite diet telling us to do opposite things. THE GOOD SH*T, by Dr. Todd Sinett, chiropractor and Applied Kinesiologist, helps us figure out what diet is right based upon our individual digestive systems. Our digestive tract, and ultimately our output of poop, is the greatest health indicator and the key to discovering which foods help our own unique digestive systems operate optimally.

Instead of talking about fad diets, Dr. Sinett teaches us what we can do for our bodies and our bowl movements so we can start looking and feeling better. You will learn which foods create good poop versus bad poop and how to craft a nutrition plan that works for you and how your body functions. Todd Sinett, DC - Applied Kinesiologist and founder of Tru Whole Care in Midtown Manhattan and inventor of the Backbridge, believes back and neck pain treatment should include an assessment of the whole body structure (physical), what you eat (nutritional/digestive), and how you manage stress (emotional).

"After working with patients for over twenty years, I concluded that everything we thought we knew about nutrition is wrong and ultimately bass-ackward.

We have been focusing on the wrong end of our health the entire time," exclaimed Dr. Todd Sinett, owner of Tru Whole Care in Midtown Manhattan.

People walk around with the pressure of an inflated football in their intestines and don't even realize it. Interestingly, these are the same people who visit Dr. Sinett's office with 'back pain' and not 'abdominal pain.' After a quick X-ray, and if gas is detected, the patient reduces gas and inflammation caused by diet with a few quick and easy assessments and tools.

"Finally, a common-sense approach to diets! There is nothing more confusing than hearing conflicting 'eat this, not that!' advice. Bio-chemically, we are all different, and Dr. Sinett shows how your diet should be unique to you. Dr. Sinett explains it all here in easily digestible terms, making a potentially sh*tty topic actually fun and attainable," shares Dr. Lana Butner, Natural Doctor with Tru Whole Care.

Available on Amazon October 20, the ten-inch, $12.95, hardback book is available for purchase. Published by Eastend Press, THE GOOD SH*T is the fifth title from Dr. Sinett.

Dr. Sinett invented the Backbridge and is the author of 3 Weeks To A Better Back, The Back Pain Relief Diet, The Ultimate Backbridge Stretch Book, and his newest 2020 release, Sit-Ups Are Stupid & Crunches Are Crap. He has dedicated his career and life as a pain expert, finding and treating the root causes of back pain, not just treating the symptoms. Dr. Sinett gets patients back into balance by treating individuals on three levels: structural, digestive, and emotional. Through his unique, three-tiered approach and revolutionary Backbridge, Dr. Sinett helps back pain sufferers address the underlying source of their pain and live healthier, happier lives.

