The Goodale School Opens Its Doors to Recovery and Academic Success for High School Boys

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodale School and Recovery Community, a therapeutic residential boarding school for boys ages 14 to 17 with substance use and co-occurring disorders, is opening its doors in Asheville, North Carolina. Currently accepting applications, the program combines comprehensive clinical support for substance use and co-occurring disorders with an accredited academic program, family support and a variety of health, wellness and recreational activities to create an individualized recovery experience.

The Goodale School provides young men with a safe, caring, clinically sound pathway to recovery, while providing their families with peace of mind. The program uses person-centered, evidence-based practices to directly address substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders such as anxiety, depression, trauma and grief, which often impact recovery.

The clinical program incorporates a real-life recovery model, which supports the development of coping, communication, decision-making and life skills needed for lifelong recovery. Students gain self-confidence, self-awareness and resilience to navigate post-treatment challenges as they hone these skills with the support of program staff and peers.

During a 10- to 12-month stay at The Goodale School, students participate in a fully accredited high school program, allowing for academic progress while on they focus on recovery. Through hands-on, experiential learning in small class settings, students explore their interests and receive transferable academic credits.

"We know that young men have the best chance at successful recovery when they can commit to a program for a significant length of time," said Philip Cummings, executive director. "But recovery does not have to come at the expense of academic progress. At The Goodale School, we have created a place where young men can focus on both recovery and academics. Each plays an important part in their long-term health, wellness and success in life."

The Goodale School and Recovery Community is currently accepting applications for enrollment. The program is open to high school-aged boys who have had initial substance use disorder treatment, typically through a residential treatment or therapeutic wilderness program. For admissions information, contact Philip Cummings, M.Ed., executive director, at (828) 229-7757 or visit GoodaleSchool.org.

The Goodale School and Recovery Community is named in honor of Bob Goodale, a dedicated and visionary leader of the program and a passionate advocate for substance use disorder and recovery services. Goodale is a former chief executive officer of Harris Teeter, a grocery store chain operating in several South Atlantic states and the District of Columbia, and the former Deputy Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. He has served non-profit organizations in communities across the United States.

The Goodale School and Recovery Community is affiliated with Monarch, a leading statewide provider of mental health and substance use disorder services in North Carolina.

Media Contact:

Laurie Weaver, Vice President of Marketing and Philanthropy

(704) 986-1536

[email protected]

