The GoodGirlPR Roster Adds Screenwriter Sharna Jenkins

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top entertainment public relations firm GoodGirlPR is excited to announce its new client Sharna (with a silent "r") Jenkins, also known as Ms. J. As a writer, producer, and director, Sharna has garnered over 4 million views of her film entitled Sister's Keeper, which can be found on Amazon Prime. Moreover, she is the founder of AMSJSCRIPT, a full-service, creative consultation business, and Theater in Motion, which has produced numerous, widely toured plays. Career accolades include Pathfinders Woman's Award, writer for Cardi B & Friends Tour, and recognition from the NACCP Youth Division.

"My goal as a writer, as a creator, is to have opportunities to bring my ideas, storylines, and scripts to life. I've always felt that there is room for all creative energies, and I am looking to find my place. I am looking for another creative source to believe in my work, my talent, and my creative visions and invest in me and all that I have to offer with my stories and foresight," says Sharna.

Due to the success of Sister's Keeper, Sharna is focusing on greenlighting four film projects. For more information, visit amsjscript.com or preview Sister's Keeper HERE.

Sharna (Ms. J) Jenkins is a Harlem-born writer, director, and producer. She is a graduate of Laguardia High School of the Performing Arts in New York City's Lincoln Center. Her entire life has encompassed the beauty of the arts. Ms. J has studied opera, jazz, musical theater, and theater writing. She started her scriptwriting directly after high school, writing her first off-broadway play. Over fifteen years, Ms. J has written, directed, and produced several theatrical off-broadway productions, namely "Sleeping Generation," "Daddy's Girl," and "Like Me Love Me Love You." She has also worked with countless schools in the tri-state area and on Long Island bringing in her theatrical antibullying creative assembly. Her series, "Sister's Keeper," has garnered over 4 million views on Amazon Prime. Moreover, Ms. J has several screenplays, television scripts, and film shorts waiting to be unleased such as "Waiting" and "Desperate Decision."

