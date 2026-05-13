The Goods Mart Opens Williamsburg Flagship, Eight Years After Redefining Convenience Retail

A curation-first concept, launched in 2018, expands its model of discovery and emerging brand support with a new South Williamsburg location

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goods Mart, the better-for-you convenience store founded in 2018 by Rachel Krupa, will open its new flagship location in South Williamsburg at Williamsburg Wharf (470 Kent Ave.) on May 13, 2026.

The Goods Mart, photo credit: Briana Balducci Founder Rachel Krupa, photo credit: Briana Balducci

Long before "curated convenience" became a trend, The Goods Mart was built as a convenience store for the next generation — one that prioritizes values and is driven by discovery. Since day one, every product has been personally tasted and selected, with no slotting fees or paid placement, creating early access for emerging snack brands. That same curation now extends beyond its own stores, through curation of hotel minibars, corporate office pantries, and top tier events.

"At our core, we're here to help people discover what's next," said founder Rachel Krupa. "That means supporting founders early, giving honest feedback, and putting great products in front of customers in a way that feels easy and part of everyday life. This store is really a physical expression of that, a showroom of snacks built for the neighborhood."

Rooted in a better-for-you approach, the assortment focuses on products made without artificial flavors or colors, while leaving room for how people actually snack — whether that's fewer ingredients, higher protein, or just something that tastes good.

Located within Williamsburg Wharf, a 3.75-acre waterfront development by Naftali Group, the new store is designed around discovery and community, featuring more than 400 products across 250+ brands. The mix spans emerging names and cult favorites, alongside food partners from Los Angeles and New York, including Jon & Vinny's x Canyon Coffee, Isle of Us, and Alidoro.

The store will also offer $2 drip coffee and snacks with prices starting under $2, reinforcing the brand's focus on making better options more accessible.

The Goods Mart will be open Monday–Sunday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM. A friends and family opening will take place on Saturday, May 16 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, featuring snack-sized tattoos by Tiny Zaps, along with samples and programming.

For more information, please visit www.thegoodsmart.com or @thegoodsmart.

About The Goods Mart:

The Goods Mart is a New York–based, better-for-you convenience store founded in 2018 by Rachel Krupa, known for its highly curated selection of personally tested products. Focused on elevating emerging brands, it extends beyond retail into hotel minibars and corporate pantries. All items are non-GMO and free from artificial flavors or colors, with an accessible, flexible approach to "better-for-you." Its South Williamsburg flagship at Williamsburg Wharf marks the brand's next chapter with a design-forward take on modern convenience.

About Williamsburg Wharf:

Developed by the preeminent Naftali Group, Williamsburg Wharf is a 3.75-acre master-planned resort-style destination along the East River in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. Located at 470 Kent Avenue, the development brings together luxury condominiums, high-end rentals, and a curated mix of retail and dining, with nearly 525 feet of frontage and public open space along the waterfront. Occupying 600 square feet along Kent Avenue, The Goods Mart is the first retail tenant to open at Williamsburg Wharf.

Media Contact:

The Goods Mart

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SOURCE The Goods Mart