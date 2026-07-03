The Goodyear Blimp Reclaims New York City's Skyline

50 years after its last appearance in the Big Apple, the legendary airship returns to kick off celebrations for America's 250th birthday

AKRON, Ohio, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the Goodyear Blimp will do what it does best: provide millions of Americans with a one-of-a-kind view during Sail 4th 250, a marquee nautical event featuring the world's largest gathering of tall ships. Aerial coverage will begin at 7 a.m. EST on the TODAY Show on NBC, so tune in!

A true veteran of the skies, Goodyear's airships have a storied tradition of showing up during America's biggest moments, so it's no surprise viewers will see Wingfoot One soaring over the Big Apple. But, to get the best views of New York Harbor, the Goodyear Blimp will base its operations in Brooklyn, marking the first time in 50 years the airship will be not just in the clouds around New York City, but also on the ground.

The blimp's historic appearance at Sail 4th 250 is the fourth time it's flown over an Operation Sail event. It was a fixture at the first celebration in 1964, America's Bicentennial in 1976 and the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty in 1986. Now, it returns to provide aerial coverage in celebration of America's 250th.

This is also a natural opportunity for the blimp as an aerial ambassador for Goodyear, which has called the United States home for more than 125 years and is the only U.S.-based major tire manufacturer.

"For more than half the history of the United States, Goodyear science has contributed not only to the success of the American automotive industry by producing tires worth bragging about but also to the protection of the country through military service, including blimps that helped ensure the safety of the Navy," said Julianne Roberts, Senior Director, Marketing.

Follow @GoodyearBlimp on Instagram and TikTok to get live updates from New York!

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

THERESA HOLZ

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SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company