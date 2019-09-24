The Gordon Flesch Company Acquires Advanced Systems, Inc., Creating the Midwest's Largest Independent Office Equipment Dealer

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Flesch Company (GFC) signed an agreement today to acquire Advanced Systems, Inc. (ASI), an independent office technology dealer with offices in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. The combined company will be known as the Gordon Flesch Company and will be the largest independent office equipment dealership in the Midwest.

GFC and ASI share decades of experience in the office equipment space and are among the nation's largest Canon and Lexmark dealers. GFC was recently recognized as Canon U.S.A.'s largest independent dealership for the past five years, while ASI has been continually recognized as a Canon Top Dealer.

In addition to remarkably similar service and technology offerings, GFC and ASI are culturally very similar. GFC has been family-owned for 63 years while ASI has been an employee-owned, independent dealer for 62 years. Both are committed to quality customer service and have experienced staff with an average tenure of 12+ years. Both organizations are committed to charitable giving in the communities they serve.

"This strategic partnership presents a unique opportunity for both organizations, and after several months of discussions, we're really excited to see this come to fruition," says Patrick Flesch, president of GFC. "The similarities between our two companies are amazing, which is why we are convinced this will be a great strategic and cultural fit, offering a unique and exciting opportunity for both organizations to grow."

"ASI has been proud to serve customers across Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota for more than sixty years," says Troy Love, president and CEO of ASI. "GFC will deliver additional size, depth of experience and technology solutions for our customers, while retaining the Midwestern values and commitment to customer service our business clients are accustomed to receiving."

The Gordon Flesch Company is one of the largest family-owned providers of office technology solutions in the nation. Family-owned since 1956, the GFC employs more than 600 people throughout 26 offices in the Midwest, with their corporate office in Madison, Wisconsin.

Advanced Systems, Inc. is an independent dealer in the office technology industry. The independent office equipment and technology dealer is headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa with offices in Minnesota and South Dakota.

