THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS ANY AND ALL OFFER (AS SUCH TERM IS DEFINED BELOW) IN RESPECT OF THE OUTSTANDING U.S.$2,000,000,000 4.397 PER CENT. TRUST CERTIFICATES DUE 2024 (XS1620176831/US68204LAA26/68204LAA2) ISSUED BY OMAN SOVEREIGN SUKUK S.A.O.C. (THE "CERTIFICATES")

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- the Government announced an invitation to the holders of: (i) the Certificates to tender any and all such Certificates for purchase by the Government for cash, subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 12 September 2023 (as amended by the announcement of an updated timetable released by the Government dated 13 September 2023) (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") (such invitation, the "Any and All Offer"); and (ii) the 2025 Notes, the 2026 Notes and the 2027 Notes (each, as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum) (collectively, the "Notes", and together with the Certificates, the "Securities" and each, a "Series") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Government for cash subject to the Maximum Aggregate Note Purchase Amount (each such invitation, a "Capped Offer" and together, the "Capped Offers" and together with the Any and All Offer, the "Offers"), in each case, subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum and at a price calculated as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE SULTANATE OF OMAN represented by THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE (the “Government”). (PRNewsfoto/THE GOVERNMENT OF THE SULTANATE OF OMAN)

The Pricing Time for the Any and All Offer was at 10:02 a.m., New York time on 19 September 2023. A summary of the final pricing of the Certificates for the purposes of the Any and All Offer appears below:

Outstanding Principal Amount Benchmark Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread (basis points) Benchmark Security Rate/Reference Yield Certificates Purchase Price[1] U.S.$2,000,000,000 2.500 per cent. U.S. Treasury Security due 31 May 2024 (ISIN: US91282CER88) FIT1 50 5.517 % 989.11

The deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Holders to be able to participate in the Any and All Offer is 5:00 p.m., New York time on 19 September 2023, subject to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures described in the Tender Offer Memorandum, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Government.

Consummation of the Any and All Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions (as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum). The Government reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to modify in any manner and at any time any of the terms and conditions of the Any and All Offer.

The Government expects to announce the results of the Any and All Offer on or around 20 September 2023. Pricing in respect of the Capped Offers is expected to take place at 10:00 a.m., New York time, on 20 September 2023. The Government expects to announce the pricing and results of the Capped Offers in line with the timetable set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The expected Settlement Date is 22 September 2023.

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offers. The terms and conditions of the Offers are contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum and are subject to the offer restrictions set out below and more fully described therein. Each Holder must make its own analysis and investigations regarding the Offers, with particular reference to its own investment objectives and experience and any other factors, which may be relevant to it. If such person is in any doubt about any aspect of the Offers and/or action it should take, including in respect of tax consequences, it should consult its own professional advisers.

This announcement is released by the Government and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 and UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, this announcement is made by the Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman.

The relevant Tender Consideration, if paid by the Government with respect to Securities accepted for purchase, will not necessarily reflect the actual value of such Securities. Each Holder should independently analyse the value of the Securities and make an independent assessment of the terms of the Offers. None of the Government, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent, nor any of their respective affiliates has or will express any opinion as to whether the terms of the Offers are fair. None of the Government, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent, nor any of their respective affiliates makes any recommendation that any Holder submit an offer to sell or tender Securities or refrain from doing so pursuant to any Offer, and no one has been authorised by any of them to make any such recommendation.

This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other announcements published in respect of the Offers do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offers in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Government, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

[1] Per U.S. $1,000 principal amount of the Certificates purchased pursuant to the Any and All Offer

