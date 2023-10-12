The Government of Canada Expands Trusted Partnership with BlackBerry

Multi-year agreement for BlackBerry Cloud and BlackBerry Software covers all departments and agencies across the federal government

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the Government of Canada has expanded their trusted partnership with BlackBerry, with a multi-year agreement that will serve Government of Canada federal employees. The agreement is signed by Shared Services Canada (SSC), the department responsible for delivering modern, secure, and reliable digital IT services for the Government of Canada to meet Canadians needs.  

The expanded partnership with BlackBerry now gives the Government of Canada a bespoke BlackBerry Cloud, and extends and expands its use of BlackBerry® UEM, BlackBerry® UEM Dark Site, and BlackBerry SecuSUITE®, to enable the daily operations of departments and agencies across the government, reliably and securely.

BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry MTD can be used to protect information in Government of Canada systems, a testament to the company's longstanding reputation as the leader in security. BlackBerry SecuSUITE is certified by NATO for classified level secure communications, demonstrating the trusted relationships the company has with governments around the world.

"BlackBerry and the Government of Canada have been trusted partners for almost forty years," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are delighted to expand our contributions to the Government of Canada's agenda, with innovative technologies that lead on the global stage and serve Canadians national interests, especially at this time where having the technology advantage is critical to national security."

"Shared Services Canada plays a pivotal role in Canada's technology strategy. It has been wonderful to partner with SSC to help deliver on their mandate of modern, secure, and reliable digital IT services. BlackBerry's advanced technologies, including our pioneering UEM and AI cybersecurity software, and our sustainability strategy, are closely aligned with the Government of Canada's priorities," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry.

The partnership supports the Government of Canada's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. BlackBerry shares a similar commitment having announced in 2021 the company is carbon neutral. 

Recognized as the industry standard for trusted technology by the Government of Canada, BlackBerry is built on a foundation of trust, which is why governments, banks and other regulated industry organizations around the world use BlackBerry software.

For more information, register for BlackBerry Summit, taking place on October 17, where speakers from government, enterprise and BlackBerry will reveal the future of IoT, IT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

