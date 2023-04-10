The Government of Ghana to hold a presentation on 13th April 2023 to update interested stakeholders on the country's latest macroeconomic development and the guiding principles for the upcoming public debt restructuring.

ACCRA, Ghana, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Ghana announced today that it will give a presentation via webcast on Thursday, 13th April 2023 at 9:30 am EDT (1:30 pm GMT) to update interested stakeholders on the latest macroeconomic developments and the government's guiding principles for the upcoming public debt restructuring.

Parties who would like to attend the presentation via webcast must register (GMT) by following the instructions set forth on the following website: https://hoganlovells.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jjatB5OJTD-XwZO5e6IoNg. Registration will close 30 minutes before the presentation.

For any enquiry, please contact [email protected].

This announcement is for informational purposes only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the investor presentation may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and Ghana's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning its future plans. When used in this news release or the investor presentation, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Ghana. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Ghana's most recent and publicly available annual and quarterly economic statistics. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the investor presentation are made as of the date hereof and thereof and Ghana does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein and in the investor presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

Lazard Frères

(financial advisor to the Republic of Ghana)

175 Boulevard Haussman

Paris, France

[email protected]

