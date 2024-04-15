The Government of the Republic of Ghana and representatives of Bondholders held constructive private discussions between 16th March and 12th April 2024

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

ACCRA, Ghana, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the Republic of Ghana (the "Government"), advised by Lazard Frères and Hogan Lovells, acting respectively as financial and legal advisors, held private discussions with the members of the Steering Committee (the "International Steering Committee") of the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee of International Bondholders (the "International Committee"), advised by Rothschild & Cie and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and with members of the Steering Committee (the "Regional Steering Committee") of the Creditor Committee of Regional Bondholders (the "Regional Steering Committee"), advised by Renaissance Capital Africa between 16th March and 12th April, 2024, regarding the potential treatment of the Republic of Ghana's Eurobonds (the "Bonds")1. The members of the International Committee currently own or control approximately 40% of the outstanding Bonds. The members of the Regional Steering Committee and all the members of the Regional Committee currently jointly own or control approximately 15% of the outstanding Bonds.

During those private discussions, the Government, the Regional Steering Committee and the International Steering Committee discussed a joint working debt treatment scenario ("Joint Working Scenario") that could form the basis of a mutual understanding on financial terms (financial terms are detailed in Annex A). The Regional Steering Committee is in agreement with the broad structure of the Joint Working Scenario but expressed reservations on certain of its parameters, and rejected the financial parameters of the PAR option as it currently stands. The Government has consulted with the International Monetary Fund ("IMF") to assess whether this Joint Working Scenario would be compatible with IMF program parameters. The IMF Staff has indicated to the Government that the Joint Working Scenario – taken together with debt treatment assumptions for other commercial creditors – would lead to breaches to the Debt Sustainability Thresholds under the framework of the past First Review of the Program.

As part of the ongoing process for the IMF's Second Review, including the assessment in the IMF Staff Level Agreement2 of Ghana's strong program performance and improving growth outlook, the Government is actively working on solutions that it believes would be consistent with IMF program parameters under the set of policies currently being discussed, with the objective of reaching a mutual agreement acceptable to all parties.

During the private discussions, the Government and representatives of the International Steering Committee and the Regional Steering Committee also discussed non-financial provisions that the respective Committee members indicated that they consider to be an integral part of an envisioned restructuring. These provisions include a debt incurrence clause, a most favored creditor clause, a loss reinstatement clause, a debt disclosure clause, and two additional clauses that the International Steering Committee indicated are necessary to provide legal safeguards in the event of legal and judicial challenges to the new bonds, a clause limiting the legal challenge rights of the Republic and a clause providing for liquidated damages in the event of a Ghana Supreme Court ruling of invalidity of the new bonds under Ghanaian law.

The Government expresses its gratitude to all representatives from the two Steering Committees for their constructive engagements over the past three weeks.

This announcement is made by the Government of the Republic of Ghana and constitutes a public disclosure of inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

Annex A. Financial terms of the Joint Working Scenario.

All holders have the choice between the PAR and DISCO option, up to a limit of US$ 1,600m for the PAR option. In case a consenting holder chooses the DISCO option, such consenting holder would receive 3 new instruments (Bond Short, Bond Medium, Bond Long). Otherwise, such consenting holder would receive a Par Bond.

In addition to that, any consenting holder (under both options) would receive a PDI bond and a consent fee.

Joint Working Scenario

EXTERNAL RESTRUCTURING PARAMETERS



Disco Option or Par

Option

Cap No Cap US$ 1,600m Consent fee (for US$ 1,000 original face

value) $10

Bond short Bond medium Bond long or Bond Par PDI Bond Amount (for US$1,000 original face

value) $283 $320 $67 $1,000 Accrued amount

until

31/12/2023

33% nominal

haircut Terms of the

"exit

instrument" Interest

rate 5.00% accruing from 01/01/2024 until 1/07/2027 6.50% afterwards 1.50 % 0 % Maturity July 2030 July 2035 July 2038 Jan. 2043 Jan. 2030 First

instalment Jan. 2026 Jan. 2031 Jan. 2036 July 2034 July 2024 Effective nominal haircut 33.0 % 0.0 % 33.0 % (1) For the ISIN XS2325742166 (GHANA 04/2025 0.00%) the recognized face value for the ISIN XS2325742166 (GHANA 04/2025 0.00%)

("2025s Face Value") is equal to the initial proceeds at issuance date plus the accrued interests at the implicit yield at issuance of 6.309%

until [31/12/2023] (2) For ISIN XS1297557412 (GHANA 10/2030 10.75%), the World Bank Partially Guaranteed Bond will be subject to the same terms as any

other Eurobonds. The remaining guarantee will be dealt with in line with the provision outlined in the bond documentation.

Annex B. List of ISINs

Table 1. List of ISINs

ISIN Name XS0956935398 GHANA Aug-23 7.88% XS2325742166 GHANA Apr-25 0.00% XS1108847531 GHANA Jan-26 8.13% XS2115122538 GHANA Feb-27 6.38% XS1968714110 GHANA Mar-27 7.88% XS2325748106 GHANA Apr-29 7.75% XS1821416234 GHANA May-29 7.63% XS1297557412 GHANA Oct-30 10.75% XS1968714540 GHANA Mar-32 8.13% XS2325747397 GHANA Apr-34 8.63% XS2115141751 GHANA Feb-35 7.88% XS2325747637 GHANA May-42 8.88% XS1821416408 GHANA Jun-49 8.63% XS1968714623 GHANA Mar-51 8.95% XS2115147287 GHANA Mar-61 8.75%

