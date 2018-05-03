The GovLEADer Series: Miami Aims to Bring South Florida Small Businesses the Tools and Resources to Expand Their Enterprise

MIAMI, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Business Solutions (GBS) and The LEAD Program, a South Florida based non-profit organization, are proud to announce their partnership to bring the GovLEADer Series (GLS) to Miami on Thursday, May 10th at Florida International University's Graham Center. Created to provide small-business owners with the tools and resources to grow their companies in the U.S. and abroad, GLS Miami will prove to be an invaluable event for South Florida small businesses looking to break into and expand through government contracting.

On the heels of National Small Business Week, GBS and the LEAD Program, in conjunction with the SBDC Miami, will take advantage of this impactful day-long event to introduce this initiative aimed at bridging the gap between small businesses, government contracting and global opportunities.

The GovLEADer Series: Miami event will take place Thursday, May 10th from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the FIU Graham Center (11200 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33199) and will feature interactive seminars, keynote speakers and panel discussions composed of government contracting experts, federal agency officials, state and local government officials. Agencies such as the General Service Administration (GSA), Department of Transportation (DOT), City of Miami and FIU Procurement are just a few of the firms that small-businesses in attendance will have the chance to meet. GLS Miami will also offer workshops covering various topics such as Key Government Marketing Techniques, Growing Your Business Globally, Government Contracting 101, and Learning How to do Business with Government Agencies.

Small-Business interested in expanding their enterprises globally and through government contracting can take advantage of the GovLEADer Series. With events taking place in various cities around the country including Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Chicago, this Series is geared towards connecting "best in class" small businesses and government contractors with public and private sector entities to deliver high-impact performance, surpass business goals and bolster the economy.

"We are so excited to be able to bring this one of a kind event to Miami. The GovLEADer Series: Miami event will give us the fantastic opportunity to lead and consult small businesses on the best ways to start and successfully grow through government contracting," said Lourdes Martin-Rosa, president and founder of GBS. "As a LEAD trainer and government contracting mentor, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with South Florida businesses."

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with companies experienced in government contracting, schedule LEAD connection sessions for buyer/seller matchmaking opportunities as well as topic specific LEAD mentoring meetings aimed at promoting capacity building and small business growth.

Businesses interested in registering or learning more can do so at www.theleadprogram.com/glsmiami2018.

