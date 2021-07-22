The Grammy-Nominated, Multi-Platinum Pop-Rock Band Smash Mouth Will Perform on the Beach in Fort Lauderdale to Promote Global Unity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of worldwide hardship caused by an unprecedented global pandemic, promoting unity and brotherly love is especially timely. So when an opportunity appeared to play an outdoor, oceanside concert in sunny South Florida promoting peace and camaraderie, Smash Mouth jumped at the opportunity. The pop icons will perform at the 10th annual Brazilian Festival in Fort Lauderdale at 9pm on Sept. 18. The two-day festival Sept. 18 & 19 will take place on the beach just south of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at 1005 Seabreeze Blvd.

Smash Mouth — best known for its longstanding iconic hits "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun" — has forever been an upbeat band producing smile-inducing music that listeners can't resist bopping their heads to. The band's catchy lyrics and memorable tunes have become legendary, surviving the test of time for the past two decades. Most recently, the band appeared alongside "Flo" in Progressive Insurance's worldwide Superbowl halftime television commercial. And now, "All-Star" is a prominent feature on Applebee's new advertising campaign. These commercial opportunities allowed Smash Mouth to stay in the public ear during a time when live performance opportunities were non-existent.

Now that the pandemic has subsided, Smash Mouth is ready to launch back into the spotlight. In May, the band released a new, sure-to-be-hit single, "Camelot." The song is a creative collaboration between Smash Mouth and Timmy Trumpet, one of Australia's beloved DJs known for mixing trumpet with electronic dance music. "Camelot" is an addictive tune that layers Smash Mouth's unique vocals with bright piano and jazzy trumpet rhythms.

At the Brazilian Festival Smash Mouth will perform "Camelot" as well as other fan favorites like "I'm a Believer" from the soundtrack of Shrek; "Walkin' on the Sun" from Smash Mouth's double-platinum record "Fush Yu Mang;" top-30 single "Pacific Coast Party;" and "Can't Get Enough Of You Baby" from the band's album "Astrolounge," which neared quadruple platinum status in sales.

The band's positive energy is a great fit for the 10th anniversary of the Brazilian Festival, which has always aimed to unite South Florida's diverse multicultural communities. The two-day festival gathers roughly 20,000 people and features global cuisine from a range of local restaurants, dozens of exhibitors, and live performances by artists, musicians and dancers. The festival is the Southeast region's largest multicultural festival.

Smash Mouth is likewise celebrating a major anniversary this year; 2021 marks 20 years since the band released its eponymous third (GOLD) album in 2001 making "I'm a Believer" a smash hit. This year also marks 20 years since the blockbuster release of "Shrek" — a now cult-classic movie about a lovable green ogre that features two of Smash Mouth's most beloved singles.

"We are thrilled that Smash Mouth will be headlining this year's Brazilian Festival on Saturday night. Together we will celebrate two major milestones — the 10th anniversary of the festival, and the 20th anniversary of the band's song 'I'm a Believer.' Even more importantly, we will celebrate that our world is slowly but surely overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic and rising strong," said Luciano Sameli, the founder and organizer of the Brazilian Festival.

By performing at this year's festival, Smash Mouth will join the impressive list of grammy-nominated musicians to have graced the Brazilian Festival Stage. In 2019 the festival headlined Iza, a Brazilian pop powerhouse who was nominated for a 2018 Latin Grammy award; and in 2018, Elba Ramalho, who won two Latin Grammy awards and was nominated for six. Marcelo D2, Cidade Negra and Paralamas do Sucesso have also previously performed.

This year's diverse festival lineup includes: Paula Lima (samba/funk/jazz); Adelmo Case (axe music); Isra (Latin rock/rap); Onze: 20, featuring James McWhinney of Big Mountain and Vibes Up Strong (reggae/rock/roots); Marlow Rosado (salsa/merengue); Kell Smith (country); Mr. Sanchez (reggaeton); Vitor Kley (pop rock); and Bruno Martini (dance/house).

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at BrazilianFestival.org.

