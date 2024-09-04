The Grand Canal and reviving tradition of Chinese culture - talks held in Yangzhou

YANGZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

A sharing meeting focusing on reviving Chinese traditional culture in a combination with the Grand Canal, was held in Yangzhou, a city known for its profound cultural deposits and abundant cultural sites along the Grand Canal on Friday.

Guests pose for a group photo on Aug 30, 2024. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Scholars, experts and online celebrities from both home and abroad have long-time immersed themselves in Chinese traditional culture and shared their understanding of the Grand Canal and exchanged views on the artistic creation of this waterway at the meeting.

Gu Feng, former head of the Yangzhou Cultural Heritage Bureau, said the Yangzhou section of the Grand Canal has played a pivotal role in grain transportation and agricultural irrigation in a long history since the Sui Dynasty (581-618).

He underscored that the Grand Canal has connected China's major water systems and broken the boundaries of regional civilizations, creating conditions for the Great Reunification (Dayitong) and consolidating the country.

"The Grand Canal bears witness to history and serves as a source of artistic inspiration. Painting enables us to capture the beauty and legend of this waterway, and preserve its culture," said Li Manyuan, a Chinese-style painter known online as Yuyuhetaotao.

"The Grand Canal is the precious heritage left by our ancestors. Blending traditional culture and canal chic with the millennium Grand Canal helps us inherit this heritage," said Liu Jiaxi, another painter known online as Lumingshan.

Indonesian painter Dr HC MAS Hedi Suryatna said that only by maintaining cultural art reserves and promoting them through social media, can these reserves show tourism value for the world.

"The Grand Canal holds immense cultural significance. It's a melting pot of traditions where diverse cultures converge and exchange ideas. I hope that its future will be just as rich as its past," said Meerim Dzhunushalieva, a Kyrgyzstan student majoring in painting.

The meeting was part of Canal Chic: Reviving China's Heritage Jiangsu tour, hosted by China Daily Website and supported by local cyberspace administration authorities in East China's Jiangsu province.

Spanning 790 kilometers in Jiangsu, it links eight cities from south to north: Suzhou, Wuxi, Changzhou, Zhenjiang, Yangzhou, Huai'an, Suqian and Xuzhou. The section has also been appraised by experts with the richest cultural heritage.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn