The Granola Bar to Open Flagship Midtown Location Featuring Dine-In and Takeaway Experience

Innovative all-day dining destination debuts alongside separate grab-and-go concept, bringing hospitality-first approach to Grand Central neighborhood

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Granola Bar , the rapidly expanding restaurant group reimagining brunch culture throughout Connecticut, Westchester, and Long Island, announces the opening of its flagship location at 330 Madison Avenue, adjacent to Grand Central. The brand will simultaneously debut The Granola Bar Takeaway, a grab-and-go concept around the corner on E 43rd St., marking a significant milestone as the company establishes its presence in one of New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods.

The Madison Avenue flagship embodies The Granola Bar's signature all-day dining philosophy—moving far beyond conventional brunch with unexpected dishes from breakfast through dinner. The menu reflects how people actually want to eat, offering everything from light, energizing options to substantial comfort fare. Director of Food and Beverage JJ Henao's standouts include Sweet Potato Pancakes, Parmesan Crusted Avocado Grilled Cheese, The Bar Caesar, Latkes & Maybe Caviar alongside seasonal specials and the brand's distinctive culinary calling card: house-made granola appearing in unexpected places—burrata appetizers, salads, and beyond—proving this versatile ingredient elevates dishes across the entire menu, not just breakfast. The Granola Bar will also feature their full line of house-made CPG products including flavored granola, bars, and more.

"Madison Avenue has incredible energy—people who move with purpose and know what they want. We built The Granola Bar for exactly that: somewhere you can feel the room the second you walk in, where the experience moves as fast as you do, and the food meets you where you are. Hospitality isn't a production here, it's just genuine," said Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Julie Mountain.

The 2500 square foot Madison Avenue space, seating 100, creates an atmosphere designed for connection and community—whether guests are doing lunch out of the office, grabbing a solo morning coffee at the bar, or enjoying dinner with shared plates. The design reflects The Granola Bar's philosophy that great hospitality is about how people feel, not just what they're served.

The Granola Bar Takeaway brings the brand's signature approach to New York's fast-paced lifestyle, offering a solution for those on the go or not in the mood to sit down. The 1,000-square-foot space will feature a customizable Toast and Parfait Bar, alongside hot grab-and-go items, sandwiches, salads, coffee, and the brand's full line of CPG products—including house-made granola, granola bars, and other granola-centric items—allowing customers to bring The Granola Bar experience home.

Both locations are set to open Winter 2026.

About The Granola Bar: The Granola Bar built its reputation reimagining brunch—and now brings that same hospitality-first approach to all-day dining. Founded by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the brand focuses on what actually makes people come back: how the room feels and service that's genuine, not scripted. With 8 locations throughout the NY tri-state area, The Granola Bar delivers elevated, accessible food in spaces designed by operators who are, first and foremost, the customer. The brand also offers a line of CPG products, including house-made granola and granola bars, extending the experience beyond the restaurant.

The Granola Bar: 330 Madison Ave, NY, NY 10017

Square Footage/Dine In: 2500 sq ft

Total Seating Capacity: 100

Private Dining Capacity: 20-40

Bar Capacity: 18

Hours of Operation: Monday, 7am - 4pm (no dinner)

Tuesday - Friday, 7am - 10pm (dinner/ happy hour, 4pm)

Saturday/Sunday, 8am - 3pm

The Granola Bar Takeaway: 10 E. 43rd St, NY, NY 10017

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 6am - 6pm

