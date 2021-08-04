The Graph Foundation Launches a Record-Breaking $2.5M Bug Bounty Program on Immunefi

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graph , a decentralized protocol for indexing and querying data from blockchains, today announces its bounty program with Immunefi , the leading crypto bug bounty and security services platform protecting over $25 billion in users' funds. The program will feature the world's largest active security bounty at $2.5M for the most serious vulnerabilities discovered.

The Graph enables decentralized applications to query networks like Ethereum, Celo, Avalanche, Arbitirum, Optimism and IPFS. With The Graph, you have an opportunity to build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs — then this data can be transformed, organized, and shared across applications for anyone to query with just a few keystrokes. The Graph makes querying data fast, reliable, and secure, and allows developers to build decentralized applications on top of its protocol. The Graph is the indexing and query layer of the decentralized web (Web3). Developers build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL. The Graph currently supports indexing data from 22 different networks including Ethereum, Arbitrium, Avalanche, Celo, Fantom, Moonbeam, IPFS, and PoAa with more networks coming soon. To date, over 18,000 subgraphs have been deployed on the hosted service and now subgraphs can be deployed directly on the network. ~20,000 developers have built subgraphs for applications such as Uniswap, Synthetix, Aragon, Gnosis, Balancer, Livepeer, DAOstack, AAVE, Decentraland, and many others.

The announced bounty program focuses on addressing possible risks to The Graph ecosystem such as loss of user funds, exposure of private information and others. Rewards are distributed according to the impact of the vulnerability based on the Immunefi Vulnerability Severity Classification System — the payouts range from $5,000 for low severity level bugs to $2,500,000 for critical ones. Payouts are made in GRT and handled by The Graph Foundation.

"We're really excited to be working with our community and the Immunefi team on this historic bounty. The Graph Foundation is ready to invest into making the next generation of Web3 infrastructure more secure and reliable for our developer community - we're ready and willing to incentivize world class engineers to help us accomplish this vision," says Eva Beylin , Director of The Graph Foundation.

Immunefi is a bug bounty platform for smart contracts and Web3 projects. It enables security researchers to review code, disclose vulnerabilities, and get paid doing so, and allows companies to secure their projects with leading security talent. Immunefi was the first on the market to introduce a scaling bug bounty standard and has built the largest community of security talent in the crypto space. Since its launch, it has paid over $3,000,000 in bounties to whitehat hackers.

"Last year more than $200 million was stolen by hackers through DeFi exploits and hacks, and this indeed calls into question the effectiveness of traditional security methods", says Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi. "We at Immunefi strive to protect projects against smart contract hacks by helping create, run, and promote best practice bug bounty programs. We're excited about this historic collaboration with The Graph."

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the leading bug bounty and security services platform for DeFi, which features the world's largest bounties. Immunefi guards over $25 billion in user funds across projects like Synthetix, Chainlink, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Bancor, Cream Finance, Compound, Alchemix, Nexus Mutual, and others. The company has paid out the most significant bug bounties in the software industry, amounting to over $3 million, and has pioneered the scaling DeFi bug bounties standard. For more information, please visit https://immunefi.com .

About The Graph

If you are a developer building an application or Web3 application, you can use subgraphs for indexing and querying data from blockchains. The Graph allows applications to efficiently and performantly present data in a UI and allows other developers to use your subgraph too! You can deploy a subgraph to the network using the newly launched Subgraph Studio or query existing subgraphs that are in the Graph Explorer . The Graph would love to welcome you to be Indexers , Curators and/or Delegators on The Graph's mainnet. Join The Graph community by introducing yourself in The Graph Discord for technical discussions, join The Graph's Telegram chat, or follow The Graph on Twitter ! The Graph's developers and members of the community are always eager to chat with you, and The Graph ecosystem has a growing community of developers who support each other.

The Graph Foundation oversees The Graph Network. The Graph Foundation is overseen by the Technical Council . Edge & Node , StreamingFast and Figment are three of the many organizations within The Graph ecosystem.

