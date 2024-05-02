The Graph Launches Sunrise Upgrade Program Allocating Up to 4M GRT for Participants

The Graph's new Sunrise Upgrade Program empowers the democratization of data access through a variety of on and off-chain missions that earn GRT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graph Foundation ("the Foundation''), the team stewarding core devs of The Graph Network, today announced its Sunrise Upgrade Program, beginning May 2. The community-driven program will aid in The Graph's pursuit to democratize data via a variety of "missions" that reward participants completing on chain and off chain activities. The Graph Foundation has committed up to 4M GRT (approx. $1.2M USD as of April 29), to recognize and reward participants for their contributions by completing missions in the program.

The Graph is the original decentralized data marketplace that introduced and standardized subgraphs as web3's method of indexing and accessing blockchain data across 50+ blockchains. The Sunrise Upgrade Program will be driven by missions both non-technical and technical, ranging from content creation to contributions made to The Graph Network, with all qualified activities earning rewards for participants.

Tegan Kline, CEO of Edge & Node, commented on the news, "While monopolies and centralized SasS companies of the legacy web seek to control data, The Graph is here to liberate it. With the Sunrise Upgrade Program, we are inviting anyone on the internet to help revolutionize how the world accesses data. Whether you are of a non-technical or technical background, those who are values-aligned with the data democratization mission of The Graph can participate. We are calling on a wide spectrum of skills, including writing, marketing, creative design, engineering, and beyond. We invite you to join the movement to make The Graph the unbreakable foundation of open data."

Missions for the Sunrise Upgrade are broken down into two categories:

Web3 Visionary Track : Empower The Graph ecosystem's growth and complete missions that educate the world about The Graph Network, the value of data autonomy, and producing creative content across all social channels.

: Empower The Graph ecosystem's growth and complete missions that educate the world about The Graph Network, the value of data autonomy, and producing creative content across all social channels. Web3 Builder Track: Champion self-sovereignty over your data by upgrading hosted service subgraphs to The Graph Network, querying existing subgraphs on the network, and assisting others with making their first queries on the network and creating example code that queries The Graph Network.

New missions will be released multiple times throughout a six week period between May 2 and June 20. Each set of missions will have varying requirements and deadlines. The detailed list of GRT reward ranges for each mission track is described within the program's estimated rewards page . Scoring criteria will be published during the program, and individual rewards for qualified participants will be announced over the summer, some weeks after the completion of The Graph's Sunrise campaign.

Missions are designed to help execute the vision of The Graph's Sunrise of Decentralized Data , a three-phased plan enabling all subgraphs to upgrade seamlessly to The Graph Network. The Sunrise of Decentralized data was conceived to unlock objectives set in The Graph's New Era roadmap – including enabling even more use cases with new data services, like AI-powered features, and new query languages.

The Graph Sunrise program will run from May 1 through June 20, with applications opening today, April 30. For more information on how to sign up for the program and eligibility, please visit the official program page.

About The Graph

The Graph is the source of data and information for the decentralized internet. As the original decentralized data marketplace that introduced and standardized subgraphs, The Graph has become web3's method of indexing and accessing blockchain data. Since its launch in 2018, tens of thousands of developers have built subgraphs for dapps across 45+ blockchains - including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, Celo, Cosmos, Fantom, Gnosis, and Avalanche.

For more information, please visit https://thegraph.com/

About The Graph Foundation

The Graph Foundation is overseen by The Graph Council and facilitates growth for The Graph Network. The Graph Foundation works with eight core development teams (Edge & Node, StreamingFast, Semiotic Labs, The Guild, Messari, GraphOps, Geo, and Pinax), several community DAOs, and ecosystem contributors to help deliver The Graph's vision.

