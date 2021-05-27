The Grayson School Achieves Full Accreditation Status In Their Sixth Year

RADNOR, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of The Grayson Schoo l are pleased to announce that the school has been granted accreditation by the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools (PAIS) for ten years—an unprecedented term for a young school in their initial application year.

"This is a milestone achievement," notes Head of School Melissa Bilash. "It is evidence of our incredibly passionate community at Grayson who believe deeply in our mission and are vested in the continued growth and development of our school. This recognition from PAIS validates the hard work and dedication of our team of administrators, faculty, and staff as well as their expertise and commitment to being an exemplar for gifted education. It opens doors of opportunity so our school can serve more students and families in the Philadelphia region."

The Commission for Accreditation under PAIS is a state accreditation agency recognized by the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. PAIS-accredited member schools such as The Grayson School meet or exceed standards of excellence for curriculum, programs, faculty, and student learning outcomes.

The accreditation announcement was a moment of great pride for the entire school community. An intensive three-year self-study culminated in a site visit by PAIS examiners in March, respecting all health and safety protocols. The visiting committee members spoke candidly with parents, teachers, administrators, and students to gain a comprehensive understanding of the school. "Our distinct culture, core values, and pedagogical approach were appreciatively addressed with open and honest feedback that will only serve to make us stronger as we continue to grow," shares Ms. Bilash. "We feel very fortunate to be part of an organization committed to the very highest standards for its member schools."

The Grayson School is an innovative, research-based learning institution guided by best practices in gifted education. Offering a Pre-K through grade 12 program with summer and enrichment classes open to the community, Grayson is the only "all gifted, all day" school of its kind within a 100-mile radius. The Grayson School provides high-ability learners with a setting where they can learn at a pace and level consistent with their abilities, collaborate with like-minded peers, explore their unlimited potential, and grow and thrive socially and emotionally.

SOURCE The Grayson School