The Great American Blueberry Challenge Inspires Blueberry Fanatics--and Professional Competitive Eaters--to Win Big for National Blueberry Month

Patrick Bertoletti took the top prize in the competition, earning a cash prize as well as the inaugural title of blueberry eating champion. An impressive total of 82.769 lbs of blueberries were devoured by the competitors during the event, with a final ranking as follows:

First place: Patrick Bertoletti , 18.475 lbs

, 18.475 lbs Second place : Geoffrey Esper , 16.044 lbs

: , 16.044 lbs Third place: James Webb , 15.319 lbs

, 15.319 lbs Fourth place: Nick Wehry , 12.600 lbs

, 12.600 lbs Fifth place: Gideon Oji , 12.569 lbs

The Great American Blueberry Challenge eating championship took place during the Advil Targeted Relief Major League Pickleball (MLP) Mid-Season Tournament , as part of USHBC's partnership with MLP. Also featured at the event were special guest officiants Shelly Hartmann, chair of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, blueberry grower and owner of True Blue Farms in Michigan; and professional pickleball player Anna Bright of the MLP St. Louis Shock.

"While we work to generate excitement for blueberries all year long, we think National Blueberry Month makes July the biggest and best month of the year, and we know that many blueberry superfans feel the same way! What better way to capture that enthusiasm than with a thrilling spectacle that turns 'grab a boost of blue' into a literal sport – while at the same time engaging pickleball players and fans as the Official Fruit of Major League Pickleball," said Hartmann. "Whether you enjoy blueberries for an active lifestyle, or simply because they're delicious, we hope to inspire and grow even more love and passion for blueberries year after year."

While the sport of professional competitive eating comes with the cautionary advice of "do not try this at home," blueberry fans still have a chance to win big – a grand prize of $10,000 plus runners-up prizes – by celebrating National Blueberry Month in a different way that can be just as fun and more creative. The Great American Blueberry Challenge social media contest runs through July 31 and is specifically for everyday consumers. USHBC invites people to think of an idea that shows off a creative, unique or even downright wacky way to enjoy blueberries – for example, seeing how high you can blow a blueberry up in the air , or eating blueberries with chopsticks while blindfolded . To enter, participants must share their video on Instagram, tagging @blueberries and including #BlueberryChallengeContest in the post. More information is available at GreatAmericanBlueberryChallenge.com .

To learn more about blueberries and explore delicious recipes, swaps and other inspiration, visit Blueberry.org .

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council is an agriculture promotion group, representing blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at blueberrycouncil.org .

